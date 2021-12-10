Best Christmas pyjamas: Our favourite pyjama sets to get you into the festive spirit

The best Christmas pyjamas will keep the cold at bay while putting you in a festive mood this winter. Whether you’re buying for yourself or a loved one, a set of personalised, Christmas-themed pyjamas is guaranteed to brighten up the tail-end of the year, or at the very least make for some spectacular holiday snaps.

This year, we’ve trawled the current seasonal nightwear ranges and compiled a comprehensive buying guide to help you choose the best festive PJs to celebrate (or sleep through) the holidays in.

Perhaps you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gift, or want to stay warm as the nights are getting colder. Either way, our guide is here to help you find the perfect PJs.

READ NEXT: The best stocking fillers

How to choose the best Christmas pyjamas for you

Who am I buying for?

There are a lot of things to consider when getting a new set of pyjamas. Depending on whether you’re buying it for yourself or as a gift, you’ve got sizes and designs to think about, and it might be good to check the return policy for each store if you’re buying for other people.

A popular kind of Christmas pyjamas is the family set. You’d do best to get a set that allows you to modify each individual choice to make sure the sizes match (especially if you’re buying for children). You can also get personalised sets, although the degree of personalisation will differ from company to company. Some allow you to input your own text, while the most common choice simply lets you replace “Mum” with “Dad” (depending on your familial arrangement) and choose how many children to add. The more personalisation you want, the more expensive it will be.

How much should I spend?

It will depend on what you want in terms of quality. More high-end brands tend to be more expensive but will most likely last longer. If you are just looking for pyjamas to wear in the run-up to Christmas, especially if it’s for children who will likely grow out of them pretty quickly, it might not be worth spending as much as you usually would. However, if you’re looking for a wintery design that can be worn outside December, it’s worth investing a little more.

What fabric should I get?

What fabric to buy will very much depend on how warm and comfortable you want to be.

Flannel is a soft woven fabric that often comes in a plaid pattern. It’s normally quite thick so it’s excellent if you want pyjamas to keep you warm. It can often be a little expensive and sometimes a bit rigid, so if you want something a little cheaper, brushed cotton is a good alternative. If you’re prone to overheating at night, however, you’ll want to steer clear.

Jersey is a stretchy knit fabric, which is good if you’re looking for something extra comfortable. Being loungewear, it’s not always the most stylish but great if you want a cute print that will keep you warm.

Silk/Satin is a great choice of fabric if you have a tendency to run hot. It’s light enough to keep you cool and perfect if you want a pyjama design that’s a bit more adult and sophisticated. However, since a lot of actual silk and satin pyjamas are quite expensive, a lot of cheaper pyjamas advertised as silk and satin are actually polyester or other synthetic fibres instead. These are far warmer and prone to static.

READ NEXT: The best Christmas crackers to buy

Best Christmas pyjamas to buy

1. Fairisle top and leggings set: Best comfy pyjamas for women

Price: £35 | Buy now from Boux Avenue



This set features a cute scandi-style print that’s sure to put you in a festive mood. It has an elasticated waist for a nice fit and loose bottoms. The long sleeves let you snuggle up and get cosy in the cold wintry night and can be worn off the shoulder for a different look. These already comfortable and cosy pyjamas can be combined with a nice dressing gown and slippers for a full festive outfit and would be a perfect gift for a friend or a family member.

Key details – Sizes available: 6 - 18; Material: Polyester, Viscose, Elastane

Buy now from Boux Avenue

2. Disney Nightmare Before Christmas Pyjamas: Best alternative pyjamas

Price: From £21 | Buy now from Amazon



If you prefer things on the darker side but still want to celebrate Christmas, look no further. This cotton set features the Disney production Nightmare Before Christmas and is a good choice if you’re either a fan of the film or you just would like something that’s a tad less traditionally (that is, garishly) Christmassy. It also comes in two parts, and you can mix and match the top and bottoms with other items for a different look. It has an elasticated waist with a drawstring, so you can adjust it to fit and is available in different sizes.

Key details – Sizes available: S - XL; Material: Cotton, elastane

3. Elf Pyjamas Family PJs Matching Set: Best family set

Price: From £15 each | Buy now from Amazon



For the lost elves out there, or someone looking for a fun set for the whole family to jump into for Christmas, this might be for you. You can choose from Daddy Elf, Mummy Elf, Little Elf and Cheeky Elf, with matching colours and the different titles on the front, perfect for the family album. They are pull-on and easy to hop into, with long sleeves.

It’s made from soft cotton which makes it extra comfortable to put on, and you can choose different sizes for each individual outfit, making sure it fits every person or elf in the family before you buy.

Key Details – Sizes available: 3 - 12 years (children) S - XXL; Material: Cotton

4. Little Blue House by Hatley Fair Isle Bear & Moose Family Union Suit Onesie: Best family onesies

Price: From £13 - £45 | Buy now from Amazon



These stylish onesies come in different colours, motifs (the adults have the choice between bear or moose) and sizes to fit adults, children and infants. They all have non–functional bum flaps and snap-ons, with button-ups for the adults with their chosen motif on it.

They’re made of cotton and there’s no tag for the label, hence no cause for irritation against the skin. This selection of onesies is the perfect choice for the family that wants to look similar while still maintaining that Fair Isle festive style.

Key details – Sizes available: 3 months - 14 years (children) S - XL (adults); Material: Cotton