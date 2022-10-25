Best pumpkin carver 2022: The best carving tools for the spookiest Halloween pumpkin

Everyone knows that the best thing about Halloween is the sweets, closely followed by dressing up. But the next best thing is the excitement of getting to carve a pumpkin. Whether you like to carve a classic toothy grin or a whole haunted house, you’re going to need the right tools for the job.

The best pumpkin carver to buy will depend on a number of things, including who is doing the carving and how involved the carving will be. If you’re helping young children carve a pumpkin, then you’ll want to limit access to anything sharp. However, if you’re an artist who just enjoys putting detailed images on any type of canvas, you’ll need detail-specific tools.

Whether you’re looking for a full kit or a single carving implement, our list has the right pumpkin carver for the task. Keep reading to learn more about how to choose the best carver, as well as reviews of our favourite options.

How to choose the best pumpkin carver

What types of pumpkin carvers are available?

The best pumpkin carver for those new to the craft is a full pumpkin carving kit. These not only come with multiple tools for all your carving needs, but often also offer stencils to give you some design inspiration and help you carve, as well as LED candles for when your pumpkin is ready to display.

If you want to get artistic with it, there are multiple options. A rotary tool with carving, cutting and sanding attachments can quickly and easily shape images and thin the flesh where needed. Though if you prefer to work by hand with a close eye on those tiny details, a carving kit with etching tools is your best bet to get those little nooks and crannies looking perfect.

Other things to consider

No matter what pumpkin carver you choose, it’s going to involve working with sharp implements. If there are children helping with the carving process, they must be supervised at all times. Some items on the list are noted to be kid-safe, however this is with the caveat that children are to be under adult supervision at all times. No one wants their Halloween ruined by injury.

Also, don’t let those pumpkin innards go to waste. You can clean, season and roast the seeds for a fun post-carving snack!

The best pumpkin carver to buy in 2022

1. Dremel Lite 7760 Cordless Rotary Tool: Best power tool pumpkin carver

Price: £69 | Buy now from Amazon

If you’re a fan of intricately designed pumpkins that use backlit flesh to create depth, this is the tool for you. A rotary drill allows you to cut pieces and etch patterns into the skin. There’s even a guide on the Dremel website that walks you through the process.

This particular model is cordless, making it simple to manoeuvre and easy to use anywhere. It has four speeds and charges easily with a USB connection. There’s also an easy twist nose cap, so changing between accessories is effortless.

A total of 15 accessories are included in the box to help with different types of design. In particular, the carving and engraving accessories can help shape your pumpkin, while the sanding accessories can help smooth any rough spots. It might not seem like a conventional choice for pumpkin carving, but a rotary tool can help you to produce a more intricate design in less time.

Key details – Pieces: 17; Child-safe: No; Case included: No; Stencils included: No; Lights included: No

2. OWUDE Professional Pumpkin Carving Kit: Best manual pumpkin carver for small details

Price: £21 | Buy now from Amazon

Whether you want to carve tiny windows on a haunted house, or make sure your pumpkin’s eyes are a perfect triangle, this kit will help you make those small details stand out. Made of stainless steel, this kit comes with a double saw, single saw, pumpkin scoop and an etching tool for your basic carving needs.

Along with the basics, it also comes with six double-ended tools for intricate work such as sculpting, carving and etching. You can thin the flesh to let the light shine through more brightly, or carve your favourite monster with more complex and impressive features. All you need is time, patience and these tools. There’s also a handful of classic stencils included and a carry case, so you can keep all of the tools together in a safe place.

Key details – Pieces: 11; Child-safe: Yes; Case included: Yes; Stencils included: Yes; Lights included: No

3. Mercer Culinary Millennia Serrated Paring Knife: Best basic pumpkin carver

Price: £5 | Buy now from Amazon

If you’re looking for the classic carving experience, you’ll most likely find it in your kitchen drawer already. A sturdy serrated paring knife may not give you a super-smooth result like some of the other tools on this list, but it certainly gets the job done. Moreover, not everyone is aiming for beauty – harshly cut lines and jagged edges are the hallmarks of a classic Halloween pumpkin.

This Mercer knife is made of stainless steel and has an ergonomic handle. So even as you’re sawing through the top of an intact pumpkin, the knife remains comfortable in your hand. It also has a textured surface at key points to improve grip and prevent slips. The other benefit of choosing a paring knife for your carving tool is that it’s not a once-a-year purchase. When you’ve finished carving your pumpkin, you can store it with the rest of your knives and use it whenever needed.

Key details – Pieces: 1; Child-safe: No; Case included: No; Stencils included: No; Lights included: No