Best beer Advent calendars 2022: 24 days of Xmas cheer

Everyone loves a good Advent calendar – they’re bright and festive, help count down the days to Christmas and hide a tasty piece of chocolate behind every door. Sounds perfect, right? Well, now imagine that every piece of chocolate has been replaced by a crisp, refreshing, hand-selected beer. Read on and we’ll reveal the best beer Advent calendars for providing the hoppy Christmas you’ve been hankering for.

There are lots of beer Advent calendars to choose from, based on a number of fun themes, seasonal and otherwise. The best feature a mouth-watering range of beer varieties, with everything from lagers, ales and IPAs to pilsners, stouts and sours making an appearance. If that isn’t enough to get you feeling festive, several of the goodie boxes featured in our roundup also come with snacks, accessories and other fun extras.

And if you’re worried about your friends and family getting jealous of your brew-lliant Advent calendar, then make sure to check out our guides to the best traditional Advent calendars, best beauty Advent calendars and the most unusual Advent calendars, so that you can find their perfect Advent calendar, too.

But enough about things that aren’t beer: keep scrolling to discover everything you need to have a Beery Christmas and a Hoppy New Year!

READ NEXT: The best German beers you can buy

Best beer Advent calendar: At a glance

The best beer Advent calendars to buy in 2022

1. Beer Hawk Advent Calendar: Best overall beer Advent calendar

Price: £85 | Buy now from Beer Hawk

A true treat for enthusiasts, this Advent calendar from Beer Hawk is a classy option. To create their globe-spanning calendar, which features 24 unique beers, the experts over at Beer Hawk have carefully selected brews that showcase a range of tasty, classic beer staples alongside unique varieties, exotic flavours and diverse brewing processes.

Also helping this offering stand out is the beautifully designed box, the artwork for which was carefully crafted by graphic designer and illustrator Thibault Daumain. The box’s next fun feature is the element of surprise: bar three preview beers listed on the website – a hazy session IPA, a tripel and a blueberry kettle sour – we have no idea what’s in this. The idea, according to Beer Hawk, is for customers across Europe to enjoy opening and discussing each new beer daily with other beer-lovers across the continent. Na zdravie!

Key details – No. of beers: 24; Size(s): 330ml; ABV range: 4% upwards; Beer varieties: Hazy Pale, Tripel, Kettle Sour and more; Extras: None

Buy now from Beer Hawk

2. Virgin Wines Beer Advent Calendar: Best beer Advent calendar for buying as a gift

Price: £80 | Buy now from Virgin Wines

Unlike some of the other calendars here, the Virgin Wines Beer Advent Calendar provides a full beer list. Of course, buying for yourself, you might want to plump for a calendar that preserves the surprise, but when buying a fairly pricey gift for someone else, you’ll want to be sure the beers inside are to the recipient’s taste.

Inside the wreath-emblazoned calendar box are 24 high-quality beers from a range of well-known breweries. Highlights include Tiny Rebel’s Passionfruit New England IPA, Two Tribe’s Mexican-style lager and Siren’s lemon and Earl Grey infused pale ale. If you want to see the full list, just follow the link to Virgin Wine’s website and scroll down the page.

You can also save yourself some money on postage by picking up either of Virgin Wine’s gin or wine Advent calendars while you’re grabbing your own hopped-up variety.

Key details – No. of beers: 24; Size(s): 330ml; ABV range: 4% – 5.6%; Beer varieties: Lager, pilsner, pale ale, wheat beer, NEIPA, blonde beer, session IPA, APA, gluten-free pilsner; Extras: None

Buy now from Virgin Wines

3. Stormtrooper Beer Advent Calendar: Best beer Advent calendar for Star Wars fans

Price: £49 | Buy now from PrezzyBox

Sci-fi fans have long pondered why the famed Imperial Stormtroopers, despite their reputation for deadliness, have managed to miss our heroes with blaster shot after blaster shot in various battles all across the galaxy. Looking at this sumptuous collection of Stormtrooper beers they probably get for free by the caseload, we’re beginning to understand why.

This official Star Wars-themed Advent calendar is the perfect pre-Christmas gift for anyone in your life who likes lightsabers and strong beers. The boxset features 12 beers, including a brown ale, an NEIPA, a robust stout and a pilsner, all with prettily designed Stormtrooper cans that you’ll be sad to throw away at the end of it all. Along with the beers, you also get some cute beer mats, a bag of beer snacks and a Stormtrooper-themed glass to drink from.

Key details – No. of beers: 12; Size(s): 330ml; ABV range: 4.4% – 6.8%; Beer varieties: Brown ale, IPA, pale ale, pilsner, West Coast IPA, New England IPA, stout; Extras: Snacks, beer mats, Star Wars glass

Buy now from PrezzyBox

4. Beer Advent Calendar: Best no-frills beer Advent calendar

Price: £79 | Buy now from PrezzyBox

This beer Advent calendar is just called “Beer Advent Calendar”. It has no franchise branding or particular theme. It comes with no extras. Hell, the box isn’t even particularly flashy. Yet we wouldn’t have it any other way, because what this Advent calendar does have is a full contingent of 24 delicious beers from some top brands.

Inside you’ll find a range of bottles from respected craft beer producers such Thornbridge, Alechemy Brewery, The Wild Beer Co and more. With so much variety packed into this calendar, every day leading up to Christmas will be filled with genuine excitement and curiosity, as you wonder what tomorrow's beer will be: a laidback Session IPA? A crisp, tasty lager? A delicious ruby ale? If you’re an adult looking to recapture the feeling of being a child at Christmas, this is probably the best place to start.

Key details – No. of beers: 24; Size(s): 330ml; ABV range: 4% – 5.2%; Beer varieties: Lager, session IPA, pale ale, golden ale, black ale, stout, ruby ale, wild IPA, helles; Extras: None

Buy now from PrezzyBox

5. Bier Company Ultimate Craft Beer Advent Calendar: Best beer Advent calendar for decoration

Price: £80 | Buy now from Bier Company

Here’s a beer Advent calendar that’s packed to the rafters with fun and festivity. Not only is it a decoration in itself, being substantially sized and shaped like a cheery Christmas tree, but it also comes with a host of extras in the form of nuts for snacking, a glass for quaffing and custom socks for staying toasty throughout. Other non-beer extras include cracker-filler type goodies such as poems, comic strips and a hidden QR code.

Now, onto the beer! Bier Company has prepared a generous offering for its customers this Christmas, packing 25 unique beers into its calendar, including one outsize 440ml can to help you kick things off in style. While the beers themselves are under wraps (hurrah for more surprises!), we do know some of the quality breweries we can expect to see offerings from, which include Brew by Numbers (BBNo), Magic Rock Brewery, Northern Monk and Four Pure.

Key details – No. of beers: 25; Size(s): 24 x 330ml, 1 x 440ml; ABV range: 4.5% upwards; Beer varieties: Pale ales and more; Extras: 3x bier nuts, beer glass, Bier Company Advent calendar socks

Buy now from Bier Company