Best beer Advent calendars 2023: 24 days of Xmas cheers

There are lots of beer Advent calendars to choose from, based on a number of fun themes, seasonal and otherwise. The best feature a mouth-watering range of beer varieties, with everything from lagers, ales and IPAs to pilsners, stouts and sours making an appearance. If that isn’t enough to get you feeling festive, several of the goodie boxes featured in our roundup also come with snacks, accessories and other fun extras.

And if you’re worried about your friends and family getting jealous of your brew-lliant Advent calendar, then make sure to check out our guides to the best traditional Advent calendars, best beauty Advent calendars and the most unusual Advent calendars, so that you can find their perfect Advent calendar, too.

But enough about things that aren’t beer: keep scrolling to discover everything you need to have a Beery Christmas and a Hoppy New Year!

READ NEXT: The best German beers you can buy