Best gin Advent calendar 2022: 24 days of ginspiration

While we all love traditional Advent calendars, with their beautiful, festive designs, daily door-opening excitement and sweet, chocolatey rewards, sometimes you fancy something just a little stronger. In recent years, boozy Advent calendars have delivered exactly that, providing everything from daily craft beers to drams of whisky and beyond, and here we’re going to explore the best gin Advent calendars to buy this Christmas.

Whether you’re an avid connoisseur of gin and mixology or just love the odd gin and tonic, the best gin Advent calendars can take your taste buds on a journey through time and space as you explore everything from classic, hundred-year-old recipes to the latest, most modern distillations. These bundles can contain a gamut of gin styles, from London Dry, Old Tom and Navy Strength to a mouth-watering range of flavoured varieties.

1. Virgin Wines Gin Advent Calendar: Best overall gin Advent calendar

Price: £100

The strongest all-rounder on our list, this gin Advent calendar from Virgin Wines does everything well. The packaging is cheery yet tasteful, as well as sturdy and nicely textured, allowing it to stand up well to the weight of all the gins it contains.

Speaking of which, said gins are a well-curated lineup, with showings from popular brands as well as smaller distilleries and a broad range of styles and flavours represented. Those we think you’d be most eager to try include Aber Falls Marmalade Gin, Keeper’s Honey Infused Gin and Pickering’s Navy Strength.

While you’re at it, you can save yourself a tidy bit of money on postage and packaging by picking up some extra boozy gifts along with this one, such as Virgin’s beer and wine Advent calendar offerings.

Key details – Quantity: 24 bottles; Sizes: 5cl; Varieties: Pink, Old Tom, London Dry, English, Flavoured, International, Navy Strength



2. Master of Malt Gin Advent Calendar Premium Edition: Best craft gin Advent calendar

Price: £100

This is the option to plump for if your intended recipient is a true gin aficionado, bored with the standard off-licence fare and ready to venture into uncharted territory. Curated by the experts at Drinks by the Dram, this Advent calendar contains gins from around the world, with wonderfully inventive and crafty options abound.

Highlights that jumped out at us straight away include the Figgy Pudding Gin from Tarquin’s, Uzmodi’s South African Sugarcane Gin and Never Never’s gintastic Triple Juniper offering.

Beautiful inside and out, this prettily put together Advent calendar is available in four different designs: Original, White Christmas, Craft and, our personal favourite, the colourful Art Deco pattern.

One thing you should note about this calendar is that the bottles within are a tad smaller than the rest of the entries on this list, coming in at 3cl, as opposed to the standard 5cl. However, given the quality on offer, we reckon this will only make you savour them all the more.

Key details – Quantity: 24 bottles; Sizes: 3cl; Varieties: American Dry, Flavoured, Pink, Schiedam Dry, English, Port Barrel, Scotch, Rye, Triple Juniper, London Dry, Japanese, Cornish Dry, Sugarcane, Italian



3. That’s the Spirit Pink Gin Advent Calendar: Best pink gin Advent calendar

Price: £45

For the gin drinker in your life who loves to be pretty in pink, this Advent calendar is sure to hit the mark. Festive and fierce, the pink packaging for That’s the Spirit’s calendar is gram-ready and gorgeous, as you can see from the shots listed at the bottom of the page when you click the link above.

More than just a pretty face, however, this Advent calendar is packed with 12 fun and fruity pink gins from well-known brands such as Gordon’s, Bombay and Whitley. If you’re at all intrigued by the sounds of bubblegum, strawberry or passionfruit gins, then this is the calendar for you. Go on, forget the snow, and make it a pink Christmas instead.

Key details – Quantity: 12 bottles; Sizes: 5cl; Varieties: Rose Petal, Raspberry, Melograno, Bramble, Bubblegum, Pink Grapefruit, Rhubarb & Raspberry, Pompelmo, Strawberry, Passionfruit, Rhubarb and Ginger



4. Blue Tree Gin Advent Calendar: Best gin Advent calendar for well-known brands

Price: £70

Not everyone will want to try smoky gins from South America or Yuzu-flavoured tipple from an obscure distillery, and that’s fair enough. For anyone looking for a nicely packaged bundle of gins containing plenty of familiar faces, this is the one to go for.

Housed in a bright and straightforwardly Christmassy box, this Advent calendar contains 24 gins with household names at every turn, including Gordon’s, Bombay Sapphire, Greenall’s, Kopparberg, Beefeater, Sipsmith, Tanqueray and more.

Of course, that’s not to say that there aren’t a few fun surprises hiding in this festive package. Hotel Chocolat’s Cacao Gin, Silent Pool’s Chamomile Gin Cordial and Martin Miller’s mulled-wine-inspired Winterful Gin should all provide a fun twist to proceedings to break up the usual London Drys and more traditional flavoured offerings.

Key details – Quantity: 24 bottles; Sizes: 5cl; Varieties: Flavoured Gin Liqueur, London Dry, Flavoured Gin

5. TheLittleBoysRoom Gin Advent Cracker: Best gin Advent calendar for packaging

Price: £160

Containing a healthy mix of well-known names and more niche distilleries, as well as a nice variety of standard gins, flavoured gins and gin liqueurs, this calendar from TheLittleBoysRoom is a strong all-round contender.

With the daily door-opening unveiling a range of gins including a nice sloe gin from 6 O’Clock, a lemony Malfy miniature and a Mulled Winter Fruit option from Poetic License, the gin tippler in your life will be more than pleased with what they find.

Extra festive points are due for the packaging, too – it’s not a box, a hamper basket or a caddy, but a giant, bow-wrapped Christmas cracker. The packaging alone would be enough to earn it a place on this list, whatever the quality of gin inside. However, with a quality selection housed in this giant cracker, you’re getting the best of both worlds this Christmas.

Key details – Quantity: 24 bottles; Sizes: 5cl; Varieties: London Dry, Flavoured

