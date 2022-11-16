Best tea Advent calendar 2022: 24 Christmas brews

We all love to count down the days until Christmas, with the daily door-opening ceremony of an Advent calendar being one of the most fun and festive ways to do it. A perfect accompaniment or alternative to a chocolate-filled version is a tea Advent calendar, with the best ones containing an intriguing mix of familiar blends and interesting brews you might not have tried before.

Alongside the teas themselves, tea Advent calendars often contain extra treats and goodies to be enjoyed alongside a cuppa. As well as all that, their cheery, colourful designs allow them to serve a double function as a Christmas decoration themselves.

The best tea Advent calendars to buy in 2022

1. Whittard Tea Advent Calendar for Two: Best overall tea Advent calendar

Price: £70 | Buy now from Whittard

The immediate draw of this Advent calendar is its high-class packaging. Ornate, colourful and well finished, the box opens to reveal 24 labelled slide-out drawers, each with their own beautiful festive pattern. Inside each drawer are four individually wrapped tea bags, for a total of 96 tea bags spread across 24 varieties.

Well known for the high quality of its teas and infusions, this well-curated calendar from Whittard includes some classics, such as breakfast tea and Earl Grey, off-beat selections, such as Mango and Bergamot green tea, as well as fun seasonal blends in the form of the Christmas tea and Festive Breakfast tea. Also, adding a little excitement, Whittards’ website promises an unspecified “extra little gift” to get things started when you open your calendar.

Key details – No. of teabags: 96; Varieties included: Black, green, herbal, fruit, organic infusions; Extras: Yes

Buy now from Whittard

2. John Lewis Tea Advent Calendar: Best budget tea Advent calendar

Price: £23 | Buy now from John Lewis

Compact, cheap and cheerful, this tea Advent calendar from John Lewis is a great option for those looking for a nice selection of teas without all the frills. While tidily sized and restrained, the packaging for this calendar is still aesthetically pleasing, with a purple, floral patterned outer layer covering 24 uniquely designed teacup doors.

The teas inside have been selected from the royalty-connected Darvilles of Windsor’s range, and include breakfast and afternoon black teas, an Indian Spiced Chai, a Japanese cherry tea with flower petals, fruity options in the form of passionfruit, strawberry & kiwi and blood orange infusions, as well as a sweetly flavoured Christmas cookie infusion, to name just a few.

Key details – No. of teabags: 24; Varieties included: Black, green , chai, herbal, fruit, infusions, flower petal

Buy now from John Lewis

3. Fortnum and Mason Tea Lover’s Advent Calendar: Best tea Advent calendar for variety

Price: £25 | Buy now from Fortnum and Mason

Known for many years as “the Queen’s grocer”, Fortnum and Mason’s pedigree is such that its London locations have become tourist attractions in and of themselves. While it’s a purveyor of a range of quality goods, its main specialisation is in tea, so it’s no great surprise that it has put together a stylish tea Advent calendar packed with quality and variety.

Sporting luxurious red, green and gold colouring, this Advent calendar will add a classy Christmas “pop” to your kitchen and living room, while the tea inside will make for a warm, enlivening treat at any time of day. There are various eye-catching teas and infusions included in this calendar, with highlights including Fortnum & Mason’s classic Royal blend, its brown rice and green tea-based Genmaicha blend, and the juniper and botanical-infused Gin and Tonic tea.

Key details – No. of teabags: 24; Varieties included: Black, oolong, green, genmaicha, chai, fruit, herbal, infusion

Buy now from Fortnum & Mason

4. Pukka Days of Joy Herbal Advent Calendar: Best herbal tea Advent calendar

Price: £10 | Buy now from Amazon

Some tea lovers enjoy nothing more than a strong, black tea, while others prefer the gentler, herbal side of things. For the camomile, fennel or turmeric tea drinker in your life, Pukka is probably a name they know as well as their own. Well priced and varied, this Pukka herbal tea Advent calendar offers up the best of the brand’s range, including its tasty Licorice and Cardamom tea, its zingy Ginger offering, and its take on classics such as Earl Grey, Breakfast Blend and Matcha.

All the above is housed in a festively designed, red fold-out calendar, perfect for wall-hanging. Beyond being Christmassy, Pukka’s packaging is also environmentally friendly, with everything from the outer packaging to the cotton dipping string and compostable tea bags being fully recyclable or biodegradable.

Key details – No. of teabags: 24; Varieties included: Herbal, green, matcha, black, fruit