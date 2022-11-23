Best advent calendar for men: 24 days of masculine festivity

There’s nothing quite like the simple joy of an advent calendar: they’re bright and festively coloured, filled with lovely chocolates, with the daily door-opening ceremony stirring a bit of Christmas excitement that takes you back to childhood. Already a great tradition, an extra layer of fun can be added to this year’s advent proceedings by picking up a themed advent calendar filled with more substantial goodies than just chocolate.

Our roundup below includes a varied assortment of advent calendars for the men in your life this Christmas. Why do they specifically need to be “manly”? Well, because blokes like bloke-y stuff – it makes them feel special. And our guide caters to all manners of manliness, with advent options listed for tipplers, self-care experts, coffee aficionados and nerdy hobbyists.

If you’ve got advent fever and want to see a wider range of calendars, be sure to check out the rest of our selection. We have full lists that will take you through fun, boozy options, such as the best beer advent calendars and best gin advent calendars, as well as more wholesome roundups, such as the best tea advent calendars, best traditional advent calendars and best unusual calendars.

Now, with all that out of the way, read on to find the best advent calendars to make the guy in your life have a Male-y Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Best advent calendars for men: At a glance

The best advent calendars for men to buy in 2022

1. ASOS 12-day grooming advent calendar: Best grooming advent calendar for men

Price: £40 | Buy now from ASOS

The modern bloke is a well-kempt fellow, adding a touch of product in his hair, maintaining at least a rudimentary skincare routine and utilising a bathroom cabinet full of products that keep him looking fresh. This 12-day men’s grooming advent calendar from ASOS is the perfect gift to help get your guy up to speed if he isn’t quite there yet, or top up his collection of tinctures if he’s a seasoned pro.

This advent bundle contains a variety of skin, hair and body care products from well-known brands such as L’Oréal, Elemis and The Ordinary. Included is a lip balm to tackle the chapping from the winter chill, a warming eye mask for those dark circles, a day cream to keep his skin soft, smooth and hydrated, as well as a host of other enlivening and enriching products.

Buy now from ASOS

2. Harrods Coffee Capsule Advent Calendar: Best coffee advent calendar

Price: £20 | Buy now from Harrods

Capsule coffee machines have grown in popularity over the years, providing a slick and fuss-free way to get your morning brew. A perfect early gift for someone receiving a new coffee pod machine, or to the Nespresso addict in your life, this coffee capsule calendar from Harrods will provide the recipient with a tasty, seasonal pod-based cup of joe every day in the lead up to Christmas.

The calendar contains 24 pods, with six different blends of fully flavoured Arabica coffee on offer, including the chocolate and chestnut noted Christmas Espresso, the caramel and red brandy accented Signature Blend, and the buttery, biscuity Breakfast blend, among others. A quick compatibility note: these pods are designed for use with Essenza, Creatista, Inissia, U, Pixi, Maestria and Citiz Nespresso machines, as well all as Dualit models, so be sure your giftee has (or is about to receive) one of the above capsule machines.

Buy now from Harrods

3. Drinks by the Dram Whiskey Explorer Calendar: Best boozy advent calendar for men

Price: £100 | Buy now from Master of Malt

There’s maybe no better winter gift you can give a man than a selection of fine whiskeys, with the chest-burning, fully flavoured drams bringing him a little warmth and pizazz on those cold December days. Each of the 24 3cl bottles of whiskey in this calendar have been carefully selected by the experts at Drinks by the Dram, showcasing a range of fine liquor from well-known brands as well as niche distilleries. Some highlights include West Cork’s Glengarriff Series Whiskey, finished in casks charred with bog oak; the fruity, spicy Tamdhu 12-year; and Sweden’s Mackmyra Björksav single malt.

Not just full of great whiskey, this calendar is also beautifully designed and finished, with four different art-styles available to choose from. There’s the snow-white, barrel-emblazoned Christmas design pictured above, as well as Craft, Original and Explorer options. Snazzy!

Buy now from Master of Malt

4. Marvel Christmas Funko Advent Calendar: Best nerdy advent calendar for men

Price: £58 | Buy now from Amazon

With another smash-hit on their hands in the form of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel hype is back at fever pitch, with fans already eagerly looking ahead to the Kang The Conqueror and Doctor Doom-focused fifth phase of the MCU. And what better way for your Marvel-loving friend or family member to celebrate all that, than with this officially licensed Marvel advent calendar. Containing 24 mini Funko pops, your resident geek will be kept happy in the run-up to Christmas thanks to daily appearances from high-quality miniatures of characters such as Captain America, Thanos, Deadpool and everyone’s favourite anthropomorphic tree, Groot.

5. Clarins Men’s 12-Day Self Care Advent Calendar: Best self-care advent calendar for men

Price: £65 | Buy now from Clarins

While they’re out in the world bouncing between gym workouts, pub lunches and hanging around looking tough on street corners, the men in our lives can sometimes forget to take care of themselves properly. This festive collection of skin and body care products from Clarins is the perfect way to remind your bloke that it’s okay to take a quiet moment, and give over some time to looking after himself.

Packaged in a smart and well-finished blue box, this self-care advent calendar contains two full-sized products as well as 10 travel-sized offerings. Said products include the multi-functional ClarinsMen Super Moisture Lotion SPF20, which hydrates, smoothes and guards against UV; Clarins Hand and Nail Treatment Cream, to keep those hardworn nails in good condition; and the brand’s Active Face Wash for scrubbing off all the dirt and grime the male face tends to pick up, to name just a few.

Buy now from Clarins