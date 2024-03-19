Get the five-star Eufy Solocam S220 security camera for less in the Amazon spring sale

The Eufy SoloCam S220 is our favourite outdoor security camera and it’s currently an even more tempting deal than usual thanks to a £35 price cut in the Amazon spring sales event.

At £70, you’re getting an awful lot of security camera for your money, and one that doesn’t require a subscription to run thanks to a generous helping of internal storage. The deal runs out on Monday 25 March, though, so you’ll need to get your skates on if you want to take advantage of this lowest-ever price.

Did the Eufy SoloCam S220 get a good review?