Get the five-star Eufy Solocam S220 security camera for less in the Amazon spring sale
We loved the Eufy Solocam S220 when we reviewed it and it’s now at its lowest-ever price in the Amazon spring sale
The Eufy SoloCam S220 is our favourite outdoor security camera and it’s currently an even more tempting deal than usual thanks to a £35 price cut in the Amazon spring sales event.
At £70, you’re getting an awful lot of security camera for your money, and one that doesn’t require a subscription to run thanks to a generous helping of internal storage. The deal runs out on Monday 25 March, though, so you’ll need to get your skates on if you want to take advantage of this lowest-ever price.
Did the Eufy SoloCam S220 get a good review?
- In our full Eufy SoloCam S220 review, we gave the camera five stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which is our top accolade.
What’s so good about the Eufy SoloCam S220?
- You don’t have to pay a subscription for cloud video clip storage because the camera comes with its own 8GB of internal space.
- It has a solar panel on top so you might never need to take it down, or remove the battery to charge it. It’s best to avoid using the highest sensitivity motion detection setting, though. We found in testing that this drains the battery faster than the panel can charge the camera.
- It’s a very responsive camera: we found motion alerts arrive on your phone seconds after motion was detected.
- The camera’s 2K resolution delivered sharp images in our testing with only a slight loss of detail when automatic night vision was enabled.
Are there any disadvantages to this Eufy SoloCam deal?
- We found that movement around 9m away or further wasn’t as reliably detected as movement up close to the camera.
- Our reviewer found that initial setup was very straightforward, but that some functions were difficult to locate and privacy zones were fiddly to create.
How has the Eufy SoloCam S220’s price changed over time?
- This is the cheapest the Eufy SoloCam S220 has ever been at Amazon, although we have seen it sold at this price at other retailers.
- We initially reviewed the camera at the launch price of £110, and even at that price, we thought it was a bit of a steal.
