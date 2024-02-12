Yale Smart Indoor Camera review: A quality indoor security camera with local storage and a great app

There are no prizes for guessing this is a smart indoor security camera from Yale. It’s mains powered, records in Full HD and has useful features like person detection, infrared night vision and a speaker and microphone for two-way communication via the free Yale Home smartphone app.

Like many other smart home security products, Yale offers a subscription service for adding extra features. However, unlike almost all other similar systems, this camera can be used without paying monthly.

In fact, the Yale camera stores two days of recordings locally, ready to be viewed on your phone, with no ongoing cost. Instead, paying the £3.50 monthly fee increases that time span to 30 days and enables AI features, like the ability to distinguish humans and pets from other types of movement.