Yale Smart Outdoor Camera review: An effective wireless camera with no subscription required

Other notable features include an integrated spotlight (although this can only be controlled manually rather than illuminating when motion is spotted) and colour night vision, in addition to monochrome infrared vision. Adding colour to night-time recordings is welcome, but in very dark environments I suggest you use infrared instead, as it offers superior detail.

Yale’s optional subscription is priced at £3.50 per month, per camera, and it saves recorded video online, where it can be viewed and downloaded for up to 30 days before being deleted. The plan also enables what Yale calls Advanced AI Motion Detection. Essentially, this allows the camera to tell the difference between humans, pets and vehicles, so you can avoid being notified when your cat wanders across your garden or a car drives past the front of your house. The subscription also enables a feature that notifies you when a parcel delivery is caught on camera.

Yale Smart Outdoor Camera review: What does it do well?

As with Yale’s smart indoor camera, the setup process is quick and easy. I especially like how Yale uses plain English to describe the camera’s features and functions. There’s no tech jargon whatsoever, and even the menu page for adjusting the camera brightness uses words (“very low”, “low”, “medium”, etc) instead of exposure values.

I also love how well Yale has implemented the detection and privacy zone functions. Some cameras really struggle to make this intuitive, whereas the Yale app simply lays a grid over the live view. You then tap the sections of the grid in which you want motion to be ignored, thus creating a detection zone everywhere else. For privacy zones, tapped areas are blacked out, so you can obscure your neighbour’s door and windows from recordings.