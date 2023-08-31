SIM-only deals: Smarty launches INCREDIBLE new range of offers

Our current favourite mobile network, Smarty has upped its game even further recently, offering a great new set of SIM-only deals. The best of the lot, in our opinion, is its new 150GB offering, which is just £15/mth. This data-rich deal represents top-notch value because a similar plan from a rival like Giffgaff, for example, comes in at £20/mth, while only offering 100GB of data.

The 150GB deal, as well as all the tariffs below, are available on a one-month rolling basis. As well as being flexible, the plans come with some sweet extras, including free calls and texts and 12GB of free EU roaming data. This last point is especially exciting, as many networks currently charge extra for data roaming, or offer roaming caps that are much less generous.