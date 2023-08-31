Expert Reviews

SIM-only deals: Smarty launches INCREDIBLE new range of offers

  • Jamie Stedmond
The king of no-frills networks, Smarty is currently offering a host of great new SIM-only deals

Our current favourite mobile network, Smarty has upped its game even further recently, offering a great new set of SIM-only deals. The best of the lot, in our opinion, is its new 150GB offering, which is just £15/mth. This data-rich deal represents top-notch value because a similar plan from a rival like Giffgaff, for example, comes in at £20/mth, while only offering 100GB of data.

The 150GB deal, as well as all the tariffs below, are available on a one-month rolling basis. As well as being flexible, the plans come with some sweet extras, including free calls and texts and 12GB of free EU roaming data. This last point is especially exciting, as many networks currently charge extra for data roaming, or offer roaming caps that are much less generous.

View deals at Smarty

If you don’t think you’ll need 150GB, Smarty’s new range of deals also includes several lower data tariffs, which give you the chance to save some extra cash. Satisfying most users’ needs, the provider’s 40GB plan (previously 30GB) is just £10/mth, providing a solid amount of data at a very reasonable price. 

For very light users, the £8/mth 16GB plan (previously 12GB) or rock-bottom £6/mth 5GB plan are both excellent options. Looking for something in the middle? You’ll be happy to hear that Smarty has also just made its previously temporary 100GB for £12/mth offer into a permanent option.

Of course, great SIM-only deals don’t mean much if the provider isn’t up to snuff. Thankfully, with Smarty, that isn’t the case. Scoring a full five stars out of five and nabbing our coveted Best Buy award in our latest Smarty review, the network drew praise for its flexible rolling monthly plans, high customer service scores and great value. We were also fans of the fact that Smarty doesn’t place any speed caps or restrictions on its SIMs.

If its perfect score in review wasn’t enough, we can also add that Smarty was the overall winner in our 2022 Mobile Network Awards. Operating off of Three’s strong and consistent network, Smarty was able to provide good 5G coverage and nab great scores for reliability. In our survey, we even found that 92% of users said they were likely to recommend Smarty to a friend.

View deals at Smarty

To keep up to date with all the best offers from Smarty, you can check out our regularly-updated best Smarty deals page. If you’d like to widen your deals net, you can also take a look at our general best SIM-only deals page, which features top offers from providers like Smarty, Voxi, EE, iD Mobile and more.

Deals