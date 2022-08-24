Best creams for eyelid wrinkles 2022: Soften fine lines and erase dark circles

While it might be impossible to turn back the hands of time, the best creams for eyelid wrinkles promise to reduce some of the visual signs of the ageing process.

As we age, our skin naturally becomes less elastic and more fragile as a result, and this can lead to wrinkles. Squinting, smiling and sun damage can all hasten the appearance of fine lines around the eyes, too. What’s more, fluid can collect under the eyes and cause puffiness and dark circles.

Eye creams can help to remedy some of these issues. Below, you’ll find our buying guide on what to look out for in a good eye cream, alongside a roundup of our favourite tried-and-tested creams for reducing the signs of ageing.

Best creams for eyelid wrinkles: At a glance

How to buy the best cream for eyelid wrinkles

Are eye creams really necessary? Will a normal face cream suffice?

While there might not appear to be a great deal of difference, ultimately we’d recommend using a specialist eye cream rather than a normal face cream for your eyelids and the skin around your eyes. The skin in this area is typically far more delicate than the rest of your face, and a dedicated eye cream will contain ingredients that are better suited to targeting eye-related issues.

What should I look for in an eye cream?

First and foremost, choose an eye cream that’s best suited to your skin type. Our roundup features products that are focused on reducing fine lines and wrinkles, but if you also suffer from dark circles then there are a couple of products on the list that aim to combat this issue, alongside delivering moisture.

As far as ingredients are concerned, you’d be wise to avoid products with long lists of items that you can’t pronounce. Many of the products on our list include ingredients from natural origins, and are free of parabens and other nasties. All our choices are vegan, too.

Packaging can be a concern, too. For those germaphobes out there, the most hygienic vessel for a product is a tube or a bottle with a dropper. Tubs that require you to scoop out a product with your finger will likely introduce germs into the formula every time you use it. If you do like your skincare to arrive in tubs, though, use a new spatula or applicator to take out the product.

How much should I spend on eye cream?

This depends on your budget, your objectives, and how long it’s likely to last. Note that with eye creams, you don’t need to use much product to reap the purported benefits. Most of the creams on our list cost between £10-£15. There are a couple that are more expensive, such as the eye serum from Hemsley Organics, but this is to be expected when you consider that its ingredients are organic. Even so, just a couple of drops of this serum will suffice, and so it may well last longer than some of the more affordable options.

Eye creams for mature skin tend to be richer and therefore more expensive. This is the case for D’Alchemy Age Delay Concentrate, which retails for around £40.

The best creams for eyelid wrinkles you can buy in 2022

1. e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Face Cream: The best-value cream

Price: £14 | Buy now from Boots



If you’re looking for a versatile, fragrance-free cream, whose rich formula delivers bags of moisture around your eyes ( and your face) while also promising to minimise under-eye dark circles, then this face cream from e.l.f. offers the best value. It contains a wealth of active ingredients, including squalane and hyaluronic acid for boosting moisture, niacinamide to improve skin tone, and peptide complex for building collagen and elastin. What’s more, its non-greasy, fast-absorbing formula is ideal for wearing under makeup. All e.l.f. products are free from phthalates and parabens.

Key features – Size: 50g; Packaging type: Tub; Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, peptides; Suitable for: All skin types

Buy now from Boots

2. Zero by Skin Academy Natural Eye Cream: The best eye cream with all-natural ingredients

Price: £4.75 | Buy now from Amazon



This naturally scented eye cream is enriched with shea butter and coconut oil. It has a lightweight feel and is easily absorbed into skin, helping to hydrate and nourish the delicate skin around the eyes. All Zero formulations are certified as being 100% derived from natural sources, while those who are concerned about the environment will be pleased to learn that the packaging is 100% recyclable.

Key features – Size: 25ml; Packaging type: Tube; Key ingredients: Coconut oil, shea butter; Suitable for: All skin types

Buy now from Amazon

3. ​​Hemsley Organics Age Defying Intensive Eye Serum: The best eye cream with organic ingredients

Price: £29 | Buy now from Hemsley Organics



This serum aims to soften and minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while also brightening dark circles and combatting signs of fatigue. Apply a couple of drops in the morning and evening, and you’ll wake looking well rested. All Hemsley Organics products have been infused with Reiki energy, which is said to promote a deeper sense of wellbeing – welcome news to those who believe in energy healing. Even if you’re not a believer, the serum offers other attributes to appreciate, such as the fact that 95% of the ingredients are from organic sources.

Key features – Size: 25ml; Packaging type: Glass bottle with dropper; Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, green tea, ginseng extract; Suitable for: All skin types

Buy now from Hemsley Organics

4. D’Alchémy Age-Delay Eye Concentrate: The best eye cream for mature skin

Price: £43 | Buy now from Feel Unique



This rich creamy formula smells and feels super luxurious, and is ideal for mature skin, especially if it’s dry, sagging and sensitive. Containing many natural organic ingredients, the cream aims to deliver an intense hit of moisture to skin. Regular use will see the formula’s anti-ageing effects become more apparent, reducing the depth and visibility of wrinkles over time. It also promises to tackle dark circles and puffiness under the eyes, helping the skin around the eyes to regain a smooth and well-rested look.

Key features – Size: 15ml; Packaging type: Tub; Key ingredients: Sea algae, shea butter, argan oil; Suitable for: Mature skin

Buy now from Feel Unique

