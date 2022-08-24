Best sunburn treatment 2024: Calming creams and gels for instant relief

Choosing the best sunburn treatment is vital to soothe and protect your skin. Whether you’ve forgotten to reapply your sunscreen after swimming or had a longer-than-planned nap in the garden, even the most diligent SPF users can slip up sometimes.

After-sun care remains essential, regardless of whether you’ve burnt. After all, tanning is just another form of skin damage caused by UV rays. To reduce visible signs of sun damage, shower in cool water, use shower creams instead of gels and moisturise regularly. Burnt and sore? Red, blistered or peeling? Get into the shade immediately, keep the area covered with loose-fitting clothing and avoid direct sunlight until the burn has fully healed.

It’s important to apply soothing products to protect the skin’s barrier and encourage healing. With this in mind, we’ve scoured the shelves for the best formulas to nourish damaged skin and aid repair.

