Best facial cleansers for dry skin 2022: Bring your dry, flaky skin back to life

Cleansing is the first step in a healthy skincare routine, but those with dry skin often find that most facial cleansers leave their skin feeling even more stripped. Dry skin is caused by a lack of naturally occurring essential oils for keeping skin soft and supple. Without moisture and oils, skin can become dry, flaky and irritated.

Many cleansers on the market, often touted to be the best, can strip the skin of these essential oils and, as a result, skin can become even more sensitive, dry and blotchy. In addition, factors such as age, working conditions, lifestyle and climate conditions can all exacerbate skin that is already prone to dryness.

All is not lost, however. The best cleansers on the market are formulated to treat even the driest skin types without removing the necessary moisture that keeps your skin plump and fresh. Rather than masking your dry skin with an excessive amount of moisturiser, it’s better to switch to a cleanser specifically tailored to dry skin.

We’ve found some of the best cleansers for dry skin on the market to suit all budgets, and also put together a buying guide to let you know what you should be looking for when shopping for the best cleanser for your needs.

READ NEXT: The best face oil 2022: For skin that glows

Best facial cleansers for dry skin: At a glance

How to choose the best cleanser for dry skin

If you’ve tried product after product to cleanse and combat your dry skin and still have dry and flaky patches, you can be forgiven for wanting to forgo the whole cleansing process altogether. However, this isn’t the best way forward.

What should you look for in a good facial cleanser for dry skin?

A good facial cleanser for dry skin consists of mild, gentle ingredients that won’t deplete the skin of its natural oils. These include shea butter and glycerin that help replenish lost moisture within the skin, keeping it smooth and hydrated without leaving any oily residue or that “tight” dry feeling.

Another essential ingredient often found in good cleansers for dry skin is hyaluronic acid, which is naturally present in the skin and helps to lock in moisture. Vitamin E also helps create a barrier on the skin designed to retain moisture and stop it from drying out.

What should you avoid in a face cleanser for dry skin?

If you suffer from dry skin, certain ingredients should be completely avoided when shopping for a face cleanser. Sulphates, for example, are often included in cleansing products as they help create the lather and foam often associated with a more thorough clean. However, these can also disrupt the top layer of the skin and can strip away moisture. Avoiding sulphate products means that you may have a dry skin cleanser that won’t work up as much of a soapy lather, but this is a good thing for dry skin as it will prevent irritation.

As well as sulphates, you should steer clear of cleansers containing alcohol, salicylic acid, fragrances and preservatives, as these ingredients may be too harsh for your sensitive and dry skin, and could cause further irritation.

READ NEXT: The best hand creams for dry skin

Is cleansing good for dry skin?

The skin is the body’s first protective barrier to prevent harmful microorganisms such as bacteria and viruses from entering the body, so you must cleanse it thoroughly each day. When skin is dry and flaky, it can crack and peel, compromising the protective layer. A specialised cleanser for dry skin and a hydrating moisturiser to keep it supple are absolute musts.

Properly cleansing is the best thing you can do for any skin type or condition. Throughout a busy day, your skin may be exposed to bacteria, pollutants, dead skin cells, dirt and viruses. Whereas products formulated for oily or combination skin will strip away excess oil, cleansers designed for dry skin have a combination of ingredients designed to hydrate the skin while gently cleaning it.

READ NEXT: Best sunscreen 2022: Protect your skin with suncream, sun lotions and blocks

The best facial cleansers for dry skin 2022

1. First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser: Best overall cleanser for dry skin

Price: £19 | Buy now from Feel Unique



Due to its PH-balanced and non-stripping formula that’s free from sulphates and fragrances, the First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser gently works to remove all makeup and dirt while preserving the skin’s natural oils. The combination of ingredients in this wonder product, such as Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, helps heal and soothe skin prone to redness and irritation. If used regularly, it will also help to prevent flare-ups.

Another key ingredient in this formula is glycerin, which moisturises the skin and creates a barrier of protection to help retain moisture. To use the product, simply apply a small amount onto your damp face and gently massage it into the skin. It can then be removed with a soft, damp washcloth, taking any oil, dirt, grime and makeup along with it. The result is a thoroughly clean face that doesn’t feel tight and is the perfect base for your serums and moisturiser.

Key specs – Paraben-free: Yes; Sulphate-free: Yes; Glycolic-free: Yes; Size: 142g

Buy now from Feel Unique

2. Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Balm : Best splurge cleanser for dry skin

Price: £47 | Buy now from Look Fantastic



This award-winning cleansing balm by Emma Hardie is a gentle cleanser that removes makeup, dirt and impurities with therapeutic aromas that provide the perfect end to a long day. The essential oils included in this product, such as rose and mandarin oil, make this cleanser feel comforting and relaxing and smell amazing. Other key ingredients, such as vitamin E, grape seed and sweet almond oil, help the formula hydrate and purify the skin while leaving it feeling super soft and firm, but not dry or tight.

The product also comes with a micro-fibre cloth to be used along with the balm in your cleansing routine. To get the best out of this product, warm the balm up between your fingertips before massaging it thoroughly onto the face and neck. The micro-fibre cloth should be soaked in warm water and swept downwards over the face to remove the product and the impurities. Although slightly on the pricier side, this product feels like you’re getting a professional facial in the comfort of your own home.

Key specs – Paraben-free: Yes; Sulphate-free: Yes; Glycolic-free: Yes; Size: 100g

Buy now from Look Fantastic

3. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Cleanser for Dry Skin: Best budget cleanser for dry skin

Price: £8 | Buy now from Boots



The Neutrogena Hydro Boost cleanser is a slightly more affordable cleanser that’s suitable for dry and sensitive skin. Its hyaluronic acid-infused formula is a saviour for skin that’s gasping for hydration thanks to its soothing and moisturising properties. Impressively, the cleansing gel is formulated to continuously release hydration throughout the day, preventing the skin from drying out. Your skin will feel comfortably moisturised and plump.

The lightweight gel is activated with water and has a patented cleansing technology that deeply cleanses and removes stubborn makeup and dirt from pollution. It leaves the skin super clean and refreshed while boosting it with moisture. If soft, supple and cleansed skin is what you’re after, this economical and effective product has our thumbs up.

Key specs – Paraben-free: Yes; Sulphate-free: Yes; Glycolic-free: Yes; Size: 200ml

Buy now from Boots

4. Bioderma Atoderm Face and Body Cleanser: Best cleanser for extra dry skin

Price: £17 | Buy now from Feel Unique



If your skin is beyond dry and bordering on atopic, the Bioderma Atoderm two-in-one cleanser is an excellent option. It’s particularly beneficial for those who suffer from skin conditions such as eczema, and is suitable for use on both the face and body. The product caters specifically for those with very dry skin and contains a patented Barrier Skin Therapy, designed to prevent bacteria from aggravating and irritating the skin. It also includes vegetal biolipids that leave the skin feeling soft and hydrated immediately after use, with results lasting up to 24 hours.

The creamy and silky oil is to be applied on wet skin – perfect for use in the shower or bath – and it has an ultra-light foam that’s lightly scented and non-greasy. The product is also soap-free which, we were glad to note, doesn’t sting the eyes during use. It’s best to use this cleanser daily to see an improvement in your skin. Just a little of this cleansing product will go a long way, making it great value, too.

Key specs – Paraben-free: Yes; Sulphate-free: Yes; Glycolic-free: Yes; Size: 1,000ml

Buy now from Feel Unique

5. CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser: Best exfoliating cleanser for dry skin

Price: £13 | Buy now from Feel Unique



Is your dry skin also rough and bumpy? Then an exfoliant is in order. The CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser is a gentle exfoliating product without harsh beads that could worsen dry or sensitive skin. The product is suitable for conditions such as keratosis pilaris, and contains salicylic acid to help smooth any roughness. It also contains hyaluronic acid, which works to retain the skin’s natural moisture.

The cleanser is fragrance-free and suitable for the face and body, leaving skin cleansed and moisturised. CeraVe has more or less taken over the budget skincare market, and for good reason. This cleanser leaves skin feeling hydrated for up to 24 hours thanks to the formula’s MVE delivery technology, which slowly releases the hydrating ingredients onto the skin’s surface, enabling you to enjoy soft, hydrated skin all day.

Key specs – Paraben-free: Yes; Sulphate-free: Yes; Glycolic-free: Yes; Size: 236ml

Buy now from Feel Unique

6. Elemis Sensitive Cleansing Facial Wash: The best cleanser for dry and sensitive skin

Price: £24 | Buy now from Amazon



The Elemis Sensitive Cleansing Facial Wash has a gentle and natural blend of ingredients, including thyme, chamomile and lady’s mantle, that work together to cleanse the face while gently calming any irritation and redness. This cleanser is like a soothing balm for constantly irritated skin and can also prevent breakouts. The velvety formula leaves the face feeling conditioned and soft.

With a small amount of product, makeup and dirt wash away easily and efficiently. Lather the product onto the face with warm water, then simply rinse off. The product is not only a lifesaver for many with dry, sensitive skin, but it also has a therapeutic aroma that smells divine and will have you loving your new skincare routine.

Key specs – Paraben-free: Yes; Sulphate-free: No; Glycolic-free: Yes; Size: 200ml





Elemis Sensitive Cleansing Facial Wash, Gentle Face Cleanser to Purify, Soothe and Calm, Refreshing Gel Facial Cleanser for Sensitive and Dry Skin, Daily Gel Cleanser for a Healthy Complexion, 200 ml £26.00 (£13.00 / 100 ml) Buy now

7. Clarins Total Cleansing Oil: Best cleansing oil for dry skin

Price: £24 | Buy now from Clarins



An oil-based cleanser might just be the way to go if you’ve tried every other cleanser and are still experiencing issues with your dry skin. The Clarins Total Cleansing Oil is a lightweight oil that turns into a silky milk once water is added, and leaves the skin clean and refreshed. The cleanser is powerful enough to remove even the heaviest makeup, including waterproof mascara and foundation. Its list of organic ingredients includes lemon balm and alpine plant extracts that gently cleanse without stripping the skin’s natural oils.

The formula works to protect the microbiota of the skin – the natural and normal levels of bacteria found in healthy skin – and leaves it feeling soft and comfortably hydrated. It smells pretty great, too. The oil should first be applied to dry skin and massaged into the face and neck area. You then add water and continue to massage the product into your skin. Finally, rinse off with another splash of water for a super fresh, cleansed and soft visage.

Key specs – Paraben-free: Yes; Sulphate-free: Yes; Glycolic-free: Yes; Size: 100ml

Buy now from Clarins