Best body lotion 2022: Touchably soft skin in an instant

When we hear the term “skincare”, it’s often with reference to establishing a routine for your face. However, it’s equally important to take care of the skin over the rest of your body – and the best body lotions can do just that. The right body lotion can nourish the skin across your body, smoothing any rough spots, and can even help with calluses, too. The key to finding the right body lotion is to establish your particular skin type, or any concerns, and the ingredients that are likely to have the greatest impact on your skin to improve its quality.

Unlike body creams, lotions include a higher water content and less oil in their formulas. As a result, they’re far lighter and absorb more quickly into skin. This makes them great for day-to-day hydration, with a body lotion likely the right choice for any simple routine.

There are plenty of products on the market, and it can be difficult to know what’s right for you. Read on to discover how to choose the body lotion for you, plus our picks of the best body lotions available right now.

READ NEXT: Best cellulite cream in 2022

Best body lotion: At a glance

How to choose the best body lotion

Not every body lotion will suit everyone. There are some things you’ll want to consider before deciding which lotion is right for you and your skin type. Here are some questions to ask before you add a product to your cart.

What is your skin type?

Your body lotion needs will vary depending on your skin type.

Normal skin – Although normal skin requires far less maintenance than other skin types, you’ll still want to keep it in tip-top condition. The majority of lotions will be just fine for this skin type, in particular those that are quite light.

Dry skin – Skin can become parched as we age, as a result of sun exposure, winter conditions or a combination of both. Whether your skin becomes particularly dry in the cold winter weather, or you deal with it year round, dry skin is likely to benefit from a thicker, heavier lotion.

Oily skin – A common misconception is that oily skin doesn’t require additional moisture, but this isn’t the case. Oily skin can become dehydrated, too, and is best treated using a lightweight, oil-free lotion.

Sensitive skin – This skin type can be the most difficult to treat. As well as suffering dry patches, it can also be reactive to certain ingredients that are meant to bring relief. To best help sensitive skin, look for formulas that contain the fewest number of ingredients possible, and preferably a product that’s hypoallergenic. Also avoid any lotions that include acids, since these could serve to irritate.

Which ingredients should I look for?

Ceramides – These molecules are essentially fatty acids that help lock moisture into your skin. Already present in skin, they can become damaged by age and weather exposure. Lotions with ceramides help restore your skin barrier, keeping the skin hydrated.

– These molecules are essentially fatty acids that help lock moisture into your skin. Already present in skin, they can become damaged by age and weather exposure. Lotions with ceramides help restore your skin barrier, keeping the skin hydrated. Glycerin – A humectant, glycerin draws moisture from the air into the skin’s surface, trapping water into skin cells for hydration.

– A humectant, glycerin draws moisture from the air into the skin’s surface, trapping water into skin cells for hydration. Essential fatty acids – Not only do these healthy fats, which include omega 3, omega 6 and omega 9, strengthen your skin’s surface layers, they can also help to calm and soothe stressed skin. Look for body lotions that list ingredients such as avocado or flaxseed oils.

– Not only do these healthy fats, which include omega 3, omega 6 and omega 9, strengthen your skin’s surface layers, they can also help to calm and soothe stressed skin. Look for body lotions that list ingredients such as avocado or flaxseed oils. Sodium PCA – Sodium pyroglutamic acid is another humectant ingredient found in body lotions. It helps to bind moisture to your skin cells for greater hydration.

READ NEXT: Best body oil 2022

The best body lotion to buy in 2022

1. CeraVe Moisturising Lotion: Best overall body lotion

Price: £28 | Buy now from Amazon



Developed by dermatologists, CeraVe is a great choice for all skin types, its formula including three essential ceramides to help increase moisture levels in even very dry skin. A lightweight lotion, it’s both oil-free and fragrance-free, which makes it a great choice for those with sensitive skin as well. And the effects of this lotion will be felt all day – CeraVe’s MVE technology releases moisturising ingredients for an entire 24 hours.

Despite being fabulous for treating skin conditions such as eczema, you may be surprised to learn that it’s a reasonably priced option, too, which only adds to its appeal. As does the fact that it can be used on your face. Available pretty much anywhere, CeraVe is a superb option no matter your skin type.

Key specs – Skin type: Dry; Package size: 1 litre

Buy now from Amazon

2. Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Body Lotion Spray: Best spray-on lotion

Price: £6 | Buy now from Amazon



For quick application and instant hydration, the Neutrogena Norwegian Formula body lotion spray is superb. Developed alongside dermatologists, this lotion spray hydrates skin for a full 48 hours. It’s perfect for those times you’re in a rush – whether that’s because you need to get out of the door quickly in the morning, or you’re wanting to go straight from a hot shower to cosy pyjamas and bed.

Neither greasy or sticky, this body lotion is super easy to apply using the continuous spray nozzle. Best applied to still-damp skin, simply spray on and lightly rub in. It absorbs instantly, with one of the primary ingredients glycerin sealing in moisture in an instant.

If you’re after nourishment that will last for hours, the Neutrogena Norwegian Formula body lotion delivers.

Key specs – Skin type: Dry; Package size: 200ml

Buy now from Amazon

3. La Mer Restorative Body Lotion: Best luxury body lotion

Price: £125 | Buy now from Harrods



For those who love to splurge on a high-end, spa-like product, La Mer’s Restorative Body Lotion delivers a lavish experience. Suitable for all skin types, it’s particularly helpful for ageing skin. Paraben- and sulphate-free, the rich formula includes the highest-quality ingredients for nourishing skin, including glycerin and several essential fatty acids.

The star of La Mer’s quality product is the company’s signature Miracle Broth. Made using hand-harvested kelp from the coast of Vancouver Island, La Mer’s Restorative Body Lotion is both sustainable and environmentally friendly, since the kelp is self-regenerating. Ingredients also go through a three- to four-month fermentation process to enhance the quality of each ingredient.

If you’re looking for a body lotion with regenerative properties, then you’ll be pleased to learn that La Mer’s Miracle Broth will renew cells, bringing firmness and plumpness to skin. If you’re looking to add some luxury to your skincare routine, this won’t disappoint.

Key specs – Skin type: All types; Package size: 160ml

Buy now from Harrods

4. Vanicream Moisturising Lotion: Best body lotion for sensitive skin

Price: £23 | Buy now from Amazon



To soothe and moisturise sensitive skin, you need a lotion with a gentle formula, with ingredients that won’t irritate. A quick search reveals that Vanicream’s moisturising lotion comes highly recommended by dermatologists. The lotion comprises no skin irritants such as dyes, fragrances, essential oils or parabens; it won’t clog pores and neither is it greasy.

Helping to soothe a number of skin issues, such as redness, itchiness and even cracked skin, it’s also a great option for those suffering from eczema, psoriasis or even just weather-related irritation. One of the main ingredients is petrolatum, which helps to reduce moisture loss. It’s gentle enough for frequent application and absorbs quickly into skin.

For those whose skin isn’t the easiest to deal with, Vanicream Moisturising Lotion is designed to offer both relief from any skin issues and hydration for a reasonable price.

Key specs – Skin type: Sensitive; Package size: 474ml

Buy now from Amazon

5. Nivea In-Shower Body Moisturiser: Best quick-use body lotion

Price: £2.99 | Buy now from Superdrug



If speed is of the essence, then why not turn the two-step process of showering then moisturising into a single step, showering and moisturising in one go. Yes, you can simplify your skincare routine by using the Nivea In-Shower body moisturiser, saving you time while also ensuring your skin remains hydrated and nourished.

Delivering soft, smooth skin with ingredients that include almond oil and glycerin, the formula is activated by the water as you shower, penetrating into your skin. The lotion is super-easy to use: apply immediately after body wash or shower gel, then rinse off and you’re ready to dry yourself down and get dressed.

A fuss-free way to keep your skin moisturised, the only thing to be aware of is that the product can make the floor of your shower slippery, so take care.

Key specs – Skin type: All types; Package size: 250 ml

Buy now from Superdrug