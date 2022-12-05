Best moisturisers for dry skin 2022: Hydrating creams for parched skin

Moisturiser is an essential part of any skincare ritual. However, it becomes especially important as the temperatures drop, when skin can become more sensitive and could benefit from an extra layer of resilience against the wind, chillier climes and central heating. For dry skin, in particular, the right cream will nourish the skin and provide it with long-lasting smoothness.

Not all moisturisers are created equal, though, so in order to help you make the right choice for your skin, we’ve tried and tested the best face creams for dry skin. Moisturisers for dry skin tend to be richer, with some even providing relief for itchy skin, eczema and other dry skin conditions.

Below, we reveal the best moisturisers for dry skin currently available; but before you discover our options, we offer guidance on how to choose the best dry skin moisturiser for you.

How to choose the best dry skin moisturiser for you

What should I look for in a face cream?

Dry skin moisturisers tend to be richer, taking longer to absorb than formulas for normal skin. As such, this will be a consideration if you intend to wear the cream under makeup. That said, we’ve included a couple of non-greasy formulas in our list, too, which would be ideal for wearing under makeup if you’re fighting for time in the mornings and don’t have the spare minutes to allow time for your cream to sink in.

If you have a dry skin condition such as eczema, look for formulations designed specifically to tackle those concerns to ensure you don’t make the problem any worse. Note that the selection of dry skin moisturisers below is vegan, with many containing so-called “clean” ingredients for those who are concerned about the purity of their potions.

How much should I spend on face cream?

This will depend on your budget and how often you intend to use the cream. In addition, some options also contain an SPF, which means you won’t need to spend extra money on UV protection. The 100% shea butter option is the most versatile product in this group, given that it can also be used for hair conditioning and as a hand cream. In addition, it contains organic ingredients and, surprisingly, is one of the most affordable options.

All in all, the products listed below are reasonably priced at around £10 – with the exception of the LYFE Organic Face Cream Day and Night 2 in 1, which is a luxurious cream made up of organic ingredients that are easily absorbed. This option is ideal for those who are prepared to spend a little extra on a non-greasy formula with 100% natural ingredients.

The best moisturisers for dry skin you can buy in 2022

1. Nivea Face Cream Rich Moisturiser for Dry & Sensitive Skin: Best-value dry skin moisturiser

If you’re looking for an affordable option to moisturise your dry skin, then Nivea’s Face Cream Rich Moisturiser for Dry & Sensitive Skin could be a good choice.

Nivea has been a trusted skincare brand in Europe for generations, and this cream promises to provide skin with the intensive hydration it needs for long-lasting smoothness. It has been specifically formulated for dry and sensitive skin and has been dermatologically tested, too. An added bonus is that it also contains SPF 15, which means it offers protection against the harmful rays of the sun.

Key details – Size: 50ml; Bottle type: Squeezable tube; Key ingredients: Shea butter, almond oil; Suitable for: Dry and sensitive skin

2. Dermaworks Advanced Daily Moisturiser: Best dry skin moisturiser for wearing under makeup

Super-light and absorbing in an instant, this moisturiser is perfect for wearing under makeup and suitable for day or night-time use. Claiming to promote collagen production, it contains anti-ageing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid to lock in essential moisture and vitamins that promise to brighten and even your skin tone, for skin that glows.

For an extra boost of nourishment, you could apply Dermaworks’ Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum in the morning, before applying the face cream, or the Retinol Night Serum before bed. The serums contain hyaluronic acid, vitamins and witch hazel to hydrate and revitalise your complexion.

Key specs – Size: 50ml; Bottle type: Pump bottle; Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, apricot oil, vitamin C; Suitable for: All skin types

3. Cattier Shea Butter 100% Organic: Best dry skin moisturiser with all natural ingredients

Shea butter is a versatile beauty staple. A fat extracted from the nut of the African shea tree, not only does shea butter deliver nourishing benefits for dry skin, helping to treat skin conditions such as eczema, it’s also a superb hair conditioner and hand cream. It’s ideal for those looking for the purest ingredients possible; in some African countries it’s even used in food preparation, which is a sign of its purity – although we don’t recommend eating your moisturiser.

Given its versatility, it's also perfect for minimalists who want only one product that serves multiple purposes. This shea butter from Cattier is organic, fragrance-free and long-lasting, with a little product going a long way. On the downside, it does take a little longer to absorb than some other moisturisers here, so if you’re using it under makeup, you’ll need to pause before applying makeup.

Key specs – Size: 100ml; Bottle type: Plastic tub; Key ingredients: Organic shea butter; Suitable for: All skin types

4. LYFE Night & Day Face Moisturiser: Best dry skin moisturiser with clean ingredients

This is another great option for lovers of natural, organic, “clean” ingredients. Ideal for use both during the day and at night, the non-greasy formula easily absorbs into skin, making it perfect for wear under makeup.

Suitable for all skin types, the cream is dermatologically tested – and while free of artificial fragrance, many of the ingredients (such as cocoa beans, bergamot, sunflower, jojoba and rosehip, as well as orange essential oil) smell delicious in their natural state. Delivering vitamins C and E alongside the range of botanicals listed above, LYFE’s moisturiser promises to protect and regenerate skin to keep it looking radiant.

Key specs – Size: 50ml; Bottle type: Plastic tub; Key ingredients: Vitamin C; Suitable for: All skin types

5. Revolution Skincare Moisture Cream SPF30 Normal to Dry Skin: Best dry skin moisturiser with SPF

If you’re looking for intense moisture for your dry skin, along with protection against sun damage, then look no further than Revolution’s Skincare Moisture Cream with SPF 30. Unlike many sunblocks, this face cream will guard skin from the harmful effects of the sun without leaving a white cast over your face.

Containing cocoa and shea butter to nourish and soften dry skin, this cream also includes glycerin to draw water into the skin to prevent dehydration. Add sodium hyaluronate to help increase moisture in the skin, and urea and allantoin to soothe any irritation, and this easily absorbable formula will nourish and protect – and is even the perfect base for makeup.

Key specs – Size: 50ml; Bottle type: Glass tub with plastic lid; Key ingredients: Cocoa butter, glycerin, shea butter; Suitable for: Normal to dry skin

