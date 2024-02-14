What skin type do you have?

With normal skin, it’s about maintaining that delicate balance. Use a gentle daily cleanser, moisturiser and sun protection . If you have specific concerns, like hormonal breakouts for example, think about using a targeted treatment on those areas, like these products for treating acne outbreaks.

Oily skin

Oily skin tends to produce excess sebum (the skin’s natural oil), resulting in a shiny complexion and enlarged pores. If you have oily skin you might also be prone to acne and blackheads due to the increased oil production. You might also find that makeup doesn’t last as long as you would like because of the excess oil – but signs of ageing can also be slower to show up as a result.

For oily skin, avoid using harsh or drying products as these can actually strip your skin and damage its natural barrier, causing an overproduction of oil. Use oil-free cleansers and lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturisers. Remember, oily skin can still become dehydrated, so effective hydration is still hugely important.

READ NEXT: Best primers for oily skin

Dry skin

Dry skin has a lack of moisture (surprise, surprise), which often leads to a tight sensation and flakiness that might feel sore or sensitive. Those with this skin type may notice rough patches and fine lines, especially in areas that are prone to dryness. Dry skin can also show signs of premature ageing a little earlier too.

With dry skin, go for hydrating cleansers , rich moisturisers and products containing hyaluronic acid to keep your skin feeling plump and hydrated. Exfoliate gently to remove dry, flaky skin, as long as it’s comfortable for you.

READ NEXT: Best dry skin facial creams

Combination skin

Combination skin exhibits characteristics of more than one skin type together. It could be dry or normal in some areas while oily in others, typically the T-zone (forehead, nose and chin). Most people have this skin type, where you might notice your nose gets shiny and oily through the day but your cheeks stay feeling on the drier side.

This can mean you need to use products that are suitable for combination skin or that you may want to use skincare products that work for each different part of your face. Use a balanced cleanser, and consider spot treatments for specific concerns, like acne, in oilier regions.

READ NEXT: Best foundations for combination skin