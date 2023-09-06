Sky Broadband review: Good, but could be better

Sky also makes a “Wall to Wall Wi-Fi” guarantee, which basically guarantees you’ll receive a Wi-Fi signal in every room of the house, for properties of up to five bedrooms. Note that doesn’t guarantee any particular speed and outdoor buildings (such as garden offices) are excluded from that guarantee. You must also use the supplied Sky Broadband Hub and any boosters the company supplies.

The Sky Broadband Hub supplied with all of the company’s connections uses the older Wi-Fi 5 standard, but it includes four Gigabit Ethernet ports if you wish to wire devices instead. The Broadband Hub is fine for connections of this speed, although it might prove less effective when you move up the speed tiers to Ultrafast connections.

Sky Broadband review: Ultrafast and Ultrafast Plus

If you want faster connection speeds, then you need to be on one of Sky’s Ultrafast full-fibre products. There’s no guarantee it will be available in your area, though. The 145Mbits/sec Ultrafast tier is available to 32% of UK homes, according to Sky, falling to 24% for the 500Mbits/sec Ultrafast Plus.

Sky has actually gone backwards in terms of its top speed, temporarily withdrawing its Gigafast package from new customers, which offered average download speeds of 900Mbits/sec. Sky put out a statement in November 2022 saying: “We are currently optimising our network and have temporarily paused new sales of Sky Broadband Gigafast while we do this.” At the time of writing in February 2023, it still hadn’t resumed.

In Sky’s defence, making sure you’ve got enough capacity before taking on new customers is good practice. Other suppliers may have risked dragging down everyone’s speed for the extra revenue. Customers who’d already taken up Gigafast connections weren’t impacted, either.

Sky Broadband Packages and Prices

Superfast 35 Ultrafast Ultrafast Plus Price per month (inc line rental) £23 £30 £45 Upfront cost Free Free Free Stated speed 36Mbits/sec 145Mbits/sec 500Mbits/sec Usage allowance Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Contract length 18 months 18 months 18 months

Sky Broadband review: Coverage

Sky Broadband is based on the nationwide Openreach network. Openreach’s FTTC already reaches 96% of households in the UK, which covers Sky’s Superfast 35 tier. Only 8 million homes are within reach of the full-fibre network you’ll need for Sky’s Ultrafast connections, although Openreach is continuing to build out its network. You can check when your area is going to get full fibre on the Openreach website.

Sky Broadband review: Performance and customer satisfaction

In our annual customer survey conducted in partnership with YouGov, 64% of Sky Broadband customers said they were satisfied with the speed of their broadband. In some ways, it’s surprising that Sky didn’t score better than that, as Ofcom’s independent research finds that Sky’s average speed is pretty much bang on what it promises. If anything, it slightly over-delivers. However, customers’ perception of speed is often affected by Wi-Fi, and that might be more of a reflection of Sky Broadband not yet upgrading its router fleet to the newer Wi-Fi 6 technology.

Sky recorded an average performance when it came to customer service in our survey. Just under a quarter (24%) of customers described themselves as “very satisfied” with Sky’s service, with a further 43% describing themselves as “fairly satisfied”. Couple those respectable scores with Ofcom’s customer complaints league table, where Sky sits proudly at the top with the lowest level of complaints of any major provider, and Sky customers can rest assured they’re in capable hands. To put the Ofcom figures into perspective, Sky records fewer than a quarter of the number of complaints made about rivals Virgin Media and TalkTalk.

The reliability of Sky’s service is also well above average, according to our survey, with around three quarters (74%) of customers happy with the reliability of their broadband service.

