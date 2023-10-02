What is Sky Glass: How is Sky Glass different from Sky Q?

Sky Glass is a self-contained TV set with a streaming focus while Sky Q comprises a satellite-connected, set-top box which requires a separate television to watch content. Sky Q also offers local storage for recording, while Sky Glass relies on a “Playlist” to save content. Sky Glass is a more streamlined package overall, whereas Sky Q provides the flexibility to build your own TV and audio setup using separate components like the best soundbars or best TVs around.

What is Sky Glass: What channels are available?

Sky Glass provides access to a wide range of channels, though it’s important to note that its lineup is slightly different to that of Sky Q . A full list of supported and unavailable channels can be found here.

Popular streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime, Disney+, Discovery+ and Apple TV+ are all supported but you will require separate subscriptions for each of these as they’re not included in Sky’s packages. Netflix is part of Sky’s Ultimate TV package, however, while BBC iPlayer, All4, ITVX and YouTube are available too.

While the channel lineup is extensive, Sky Glass does not have the local storage found on Sky Q boxes and therefore doesn’t record TV programmes in the same manner. Instead, users can add programmes to their “Playlist” for later viewing, and live shows are recorded on what Sky calls a personal “cloud DVR”. Some of these programmes may not be available immediately due to rights restrictions.

What is Sky Glass: Can I use Sky Multiscreen with Sky Glass?

Multiroom support is available through the Sky Stream puck: a small, internet-connected box that acts as an extension of your Sky Glass TV. You can plug it in to a TV in another room and set it up using a wired or Wi-Fi connection to stream the same content at the same resolution as your Sky Glass. You can extend your Sky Glass capabilities using up to six of these Sky Stream pucks in the same household.

What is Sky Glass: How is Sky Glass installed?

Setting up Sky Glass is a relatively straightforward process. Installation first involves plugging it in to mains power and connecting it to your home Wi-Fi network using the supplied remote control or via an Ethernet connection if your router is nearby.

Unlike Sky Q, Sky Glass does not create its own wireless network; instead, it connects to your existing network like any other wireless device. This means you don’t need a satellite dish and the TV only needs to be connected to a mains output.

What is Sky Glass: How much does Sky Glass cost?

Sky Glass can be purchased in a few different ways, with costs varying depending on whether you wish you purchase it outright or stagger payments over a period of 24 or 48 months. The three models are priced as follows:

Sky Glass (43in)

The 43in model is available to buy on a 48-month contract with monthly payments of £14 plus a one-off upfront fee of £10 . So in total, you’ll be paying £682 .

with monthly payments of plus a one-off . So in total, you’ll be paying . The same screen size can also be paid for over 24 months at a cost of £28/mth plus a £20 fee , which equates to a total spend of £692 .

at a cost of plus a , which equates to a total spend of . Buying the TV outright is the most expensive option and will set you back £699.

Sky Glass (55in)

The 55in model costs £19/mth over 48 months and also includes a £10 upfront fee , taking the total price to £922 .

over and also includes a , taking the total price to . Meanwhile, the 24-month contract will set you back a total of £932 ( £38/mth plus a £20 fee ).

will set you back a total of ( plus a ). Both are slightly cheaper than buying the TV straight up, which costs £949.

Sky Glass (65in)

The largest Sky Glass is of course the most expensive and is priced at £24/mth over 48 months . Including the £10 fee , you’ll be forking out a total of £1,162 .

over . Including the , you’ll be forking out a total of . On a 24-month contract, that figure rises to £1,172 , with monthly payments of £48 plus £20 upfront .

, with monthly payments of plus . Should you want to pay for the TV in one go, the 65in model costs £1,199.

You also need to factor in the cost of a Sky subscription package, which is a pretty costly extra. Prices start from £26/mth for the Ultimate TV package, which includes a Netflix subscription, but doesn’t provide access to Sky’s Cinema or Sports channels.