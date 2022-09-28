Echo Studio 2022: Amazon reveals upgraded high-end smart speaker

Amazon's Echo Studio is finally getting an upgrade in 2022 but it isn't much of a major change. Announced at Amazon's annual product launch event, the new Echo Studio is an iterative upgrade over its predecessor and comes with a new look and some beefier internal components.

On the outside, the basic design of the Echo Studio hasn't changed. It's still a squat cylinder with two slots carved out of each side to let the audio out but it does now come in a new Glacier White colourway to match the smaller Echo Dot devices.

On the inside, however, it's a different story. Thanks to new spatial audio processing technology, Amazon says that the new Echo Studio will sound significantly better than its predecessor, with "enhanced width, clarity and presence" helping to make music and film soundtracks more immersive than before – assuming you use your Echo Studio in tandem with your TV, that is.

The aim, says Amazon, is to imitate the performance of a hi-fi stereo system. The new iteration of Echo Studio will position vocal performances front and centre with stereo-panned instruments audibly positioned on both the left- and right-hand sides.

Meanwhile, frequency range extension technology has been implemented with the aim of improving mid-range clarity and delivering deeper bass. Of course, only time will tell how much difference these technical-sounding improvements make to audio quality.

Otherwise, however, this is the same product as 2020's Echo Studio. That means a speaker arrangment comprised of three 2in mid-range speakers, one forward-facing 1in tweeter and a single, downward-firing 5.25in (133 mm) woofer. It also means a faux-fabric exterior with a plastic top peppered with buttons to control the volume and microphone, plus a figure-eight power input and a 3.5mm headphone jack that doubles as a mini optical input on the rear. As with the previous generation, the new Echo Studio is compatible with both Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio.

The new Echo Studio in Glacier White is available to preorder in the UK right now (once the store updates) and will set you back £190. Shipping commences next month.