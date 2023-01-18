HomePod 2: Apple adds Spatial Audio and smart features for next gen big HomePod

Having already surprised us all with its M2 MacBook Pro and Apple Mac mini announcements yesterday, Apple is back with another unexpected announcement, this time in the form of the 2nd generation Apple HomePod smart speaker.

The original HomePod launched some six years ago and we thought Apple had consigned it to history but it’s back and, according to Apple, better than ever. Not that it looks particularly different. It’s still the same squat, rounded cylinder, wrapped in mesh fabric with a touch surface on the top and this still has multicoloured LED lighting beneath it that shifts and changes depending on what the speaker is currently doing. The only difference is that the display now stretches to the very edge of the mesh fabric surrounding it.

The speaker layout is nearly identical to the first, with a high-excursion woofer at the top of the speaker and an array of tweeters circling the base – although here there are only five, as opposed to the 2018 model’s seven. It remains to be seen how much that will affect the overall sound quality. As before, the HomePod is able to sense its surroundings and adapt the audio to suit.



There’s a new processor inside – the Apple S7 – and it’s this that enables the speaker’s major new features. First up is support for Apple’s Spatial Audio via Apple Music. Second is stronger smart home integration, with new built-in temperature and humidity sensors able to monitor the indoor environment and execute automations such as closing blinds or turning on a fan when the room reaches a set temperature.

Finally, the HomePod now comes with sound recognition, which is able to recognise when a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm is sounding and send a notification directly to the user’s iPhone. The latest HomePod is also compatible with Matter smart home accessories.

There will be two variants available at launch: White and Midnight, the latter of which is made with 100% recycled mesh fabric. Both versions will also come with a colour-matched woven power cable. As a final surprise, the Apple HomePod 2nd generation will be retailing slightly cheaper than the 2018 model, with both colours priced at £299.

Pre-orders are open now, and units are expected to start shipping on Friday 3 February. We’ll be getting our hands on a review sample in the coming weeks, so be sure to check back in soon to see what we think of Apple’s latest smart speaker.

