Amazon Echo Hub review: A handy remote control for your smart home

The Amazon Echo Hub is here and it’s on a mission to solve one of the knottiest problems in today’s smart home: to bring all your smart devices together in one place and make them easier to access and control.

Anyone who has ever bought anything with the words “smart” and “tech” in the title will appreciate that this is a laudable aim. Who wouldn’t want all the lights, switches, plugs and cameras in their home to be easily controllable from one place without the need for a hundred apps and extra hub hardware?

The question is, can the Amazon Echo Hub deliver? Or should you just embrace the chaos and save yourself £170?