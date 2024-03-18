Expert Reviews

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

  • Home
  • Smart speakers
  • Get the five-star Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) speaker for less in the company's spring sale

Get the five-star Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) speaker for less in the company’s spring sale

Deals
  • Julia Jarzabek

Tried, tested and awarded the Best Buy title by our team, the Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) could be yours for just £30 with this Amazon deal

Currently, you can get the five-star and Expert Reviews Best Buy-awarded Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) for only £30. This means a solid price drop of £14 from its average price on the site of £44.

So if you’re in the market for a new Amazon Echo speaker, make sure you take advantage of Amazon’s Spring Deals Days sale before it ends on Monday 25 March.

Did the Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) get a good review?

View deal at Amazon

What’s so good about the Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen)?

  • Noticeably better audio in our side-by-side tests with its 2020 predecessor, thanks to the larger 1.73in speaker.
  • A temperature sensor compatible with smart thermostats.
  • A touch-sensitive top, so you can silence alarms or pause music with one tap.
  • We found its compact design both charming and impressive, considering how full-bodied the sound is.

Are there any disadvantages to this Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) deal?

  • The 5th gen Amazon Echo Dot comes without the 3.5mm line in/out jack, meaning you can only connect it to other devices via Bluetooth.
  • In our in-depth tests, Alexa proved to be less intuitive than Google Assistant.
View deal at Amazon

How has the Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen)’s price changed over time?

  • The Amazon Echo Dot was £55 when we first reviewed it.
  • It is now normally £44, with this discount making it £30.

Where can I find more smart speaker deals?

How does Expert Reviews find deals?

A lot of effort goes into hunting down the best deals for you and you can find a detailed explanation of our methods in this article.

Read more

Deals