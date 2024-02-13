Grab a COLOSSAL saving on the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen)

The Echo Show 5 has been custom built around that all-important keystone to modern living: Alexa. So that means, even if you’ve literally got your hands full around the house, you can still check the weather or play that banging new track with just a simple voice command. And,if you’ve already got one it’s always worth picking up another Echo, as they’re not designed to replace each other but work together as a system in your home. The Echo Show 5’s standard price is already very reasonable, so that massive 39% price reduction makes heading over to Amazon to take advantage of this fantastic smart screen deal a no-brainer.

The addition of a nifty (and improved) 5.5in LCD screen also gives you the option to sneak in a little TV time while you’re pottering about the house. Allowing you to micro-binge some of that Amazon Prime Video show you’re hooked on while preparing dinner in the kitchen is what gives the Echo Show 5 a major edge over your plain-old Bluetooth speaker. The screen is well designed and compact, which means it will do exactly what you need it to without it sticking out in your home.