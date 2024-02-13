Grab a COLOSSAL saving on the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen)
The already affordable Echo Show 5 smart screen from Amazon just dropped massively in price
Whether this is your first foray into the convenient world of smart screens, or you’re looking to expand your home’s current network, you’d be hard pressed to find a better option than the current Amazon Echo Show 5 deal.
There’s a lot to like about the Echo Show 5, so much so that we gave it a well-earned four star review. You’ll be enjoying improved sound quality with its 1.75in driver (beefed up from the previous models 1.65in driver) and it’s also equipped with a newer MediaTek chip (the MT8169B) and Amazon’s updated AZ2 Neural Edge processor (which improves voice recognition responsiveness) so you won’t catch its overall performance lacking either.
The Echo Show 5 has been custom built around that all-important keystone to modern living: Alexa. So that means, even if you’ve literally got your hands full around the house, you can still check the weather or play that banging new track with just a simple voice command. And,if you’ve already got one it’s always worth picking up another Echo, as they’re not designed to replace each other but work together as a system in your home. The Echo Show 5’s standard price is already very reasonable, so that massive 39% price reduction makes heading over to Amazon to take advantage of this fantastic smart screen deal a no-brainer.
The addition of a nifty (and improved) 5.5in LCD screen also gives you the option to sneak in a little TV time while you’re pottering about the house. Allowing you to micro-binge some of that Amazon Prime Video show you’re hooked on while preparing dinner in the kitchen is what gives the Echo Show 5 a major edge over your plain-old Bluetooth speaker. The screen is well designed and compact, which means it will do exactly what you need it to without it sticking out in your home.
If you’re looking to upgrade your house with a sleek and stylish looking smart screen that won’t look out of place in a chic modern abode, jump on this incredible Amazon Echo Show 5 deal without delay. The current £55 price point is an absolute steal, but be warned that Amazon offers can vanish without a moment’s notice, so don’t let this one slip through your fingers.