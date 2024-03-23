Pay less for the superb Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd gen) smart speaker in Amazon’s spring sale
In the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale you can make a solid saving on the Expert Reviews Recommended award winning Echo Show 10
In our tests, the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd gen) proved to be one of Amazon’s best smart speakers yet. With improved audio, an updated display and new clever motion technology, the speaker received a well-earned four stars and a Recommended award in our review.
If that piqued your interest, you’ll be glad to know that as part of the Amazon Deal Days sale you can also get one for just £200. That’s a solid drop from its average price of £228. So if you’re itching to get your hands on this smart speaker, get in there quick before the sale ends on 25 March.
Did the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd gen) get a good review?
- The Amazon Echo Show 10 received four stars out of five in our review.
- We also gave the smart speaker a Recommended Award.
What’s so good about the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd gen)?
- Say hello to dynamic video calls, with motion tracking technology that uses the microphone and camera to pivot the display in your direction.
- We found the sound quality to be great, a definite improvement on the earlier speakers we tested.
- The camera is excellent, with crisp image quality and tracking features that keep you in frame as you move around the room.
- It also comes with a privacy shutter which both blocks the camera and shuts it off electronically, giving you control of your privacy.
Are there any disadvantages to this Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd gen) deal?
- The setup of the motion functions turned out to be a little fiddly.
- The functionality of the display could be improved. For example, our reviewer found it frustrating that you can’t just quickly glance up at your Echo Show 10 to check the time.
How has the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd gen)’s price changed over time?
- The Amazon Echo Show 10 cost £240 when we first reviewed it.
- Since then, its average price on Amazon has dropped slightly to £228. In the current Deal Days sale you can get it even cheaper, for £200.
Where can I find more Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd gen) deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
At Expert Reviews, we take deal-hunting seriously. A lot of care and consideration goes into finding the best offers to share with our readers. If you’re curious about our bargain-hunting process, read the full explanation here.