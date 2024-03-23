Pay less for the superb Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd gen) smart speaker in Amazon’s spring sale

In our tests, the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd gen) proved to be one of Amazon’s best smart speakers yet. With improved audio, an updated display and new clever motion technology, the speaker received a well-earned four stars and a Recommended award in our review.

If that piqued your interest, you’ll be glad to know that as part of the Amazon Deal Days sale you can also get one for just £200. That’s a solid drop from its average price of £228. So if you’re itching to get your hands on this smart speaker, get in there quick before the sale ends on 25 March.

Did the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd gen) get a good review?