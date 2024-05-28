Sonos Roam 2 vs Sonos Roam: Why we think you should hold off upgrading

Despite being over three years old, the original Sonos Roam remains one of our favourite portable speakers. It blew us away during testing, delivering excellent audio performance for its size along with all the smarts we’ve come to expect from the American audio manufacturer. As a result, it received a five-star rating and Best Buy award and was crowned Bluetooth Speaker of the Year at our Tech Product of the Year Awards in 2021.

Sonos recently unveiled its successor, the Sonos Roam 2, alongside its first pair of noise-cancelling headphones, the Sonos Ace. But while there was plenty of excitement in the Expert Reviews office about the Ace and their integration with Sonos’ home audio ecosystem, the update to the Roam was met with less enthusiasm.

We’re yet to get our hands on the Roam 2 so can’t comment on how it performs, but given the second-generation model has been three years in the making, it’s surprisingly light on upgrades. Sonos has made a couple of tweaks here and there but those expecting groundbreaking new features or a radical redesign will be disappointed.

To demonstrate how similar the two models are, we’ve compared them across a few key categories below. If you decide the Roam 2 is worth the upgrade, it’s available to buy now for £179 from Sonos and various other retailers including Amazon, John Lewis and Currys.