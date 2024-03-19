The Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) is a must-have with this spring sale discount
We called the 3rd-gen Amazon Echo Show 5 "hard to beat" in our review, and you’ll want to grab it now before the sale ends
During its spring sale, Amazon is offering major discounts across its Echo range of devices, and the Amazon Echo Show 5 is now going for just £50. That’s a brilliant £25 saving off its average price.
This smart speaker is a perfect budget option if you’re after a smart Amazon Echo speaker. However, this sale price won’t be around for long, so you’ll want to grab it now before the discount expires on Monday 25 March.
Did the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) get a good review?
- In our full Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) review, we awarded it four stars out of five.
What’s so good about the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen)?
- It has a stylish and well-designed look that can fit into any room.
- The Echo Show 5 a small footprint, meaning it can squeeze into the tightest of spaces
- Sound quality and performance has been greatly improved, courtesy of a larger 1.75in driver, newer MediaTek chip and Amazon’s updated AZ2 Neural Edge processor.
- Great voice control with Alexa, Amazon’s digital helper.
Are there any disadvantages to this Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) deal?
- Services are limited to Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.
- Our expert noted during their testing that the display often lagged.
- There are no upgrades to the 2MP camera from the previous Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen).
How has the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen)’s price changed over time?
- When we reviewed it last year, the Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) was £90.
- It currently has an average price of £75, and in this sale, you’ll be able to get it for £50.
