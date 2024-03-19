The Echo Show 8 (2023) smart display falls to £100 for Amazon’s spring sale

Amazon’s Echo products receive some of the biggest discounts during the retail powerhouse’s sales, and last year’s Amazon Echo Show 8 has dropped to a very appealing price for the Amazon spring sale.

The third-generation of Amazon’s smart screen can be picked up for just for just £100, down from the £137 it’s averaged since launch. That’s £20 cheaper than it was during Black Friday 2023 and a fiver less than its record-low price set in mid-February.

Amazon’s spring sale runs until 11.59pm on Monday 25 March. At that point, we expect the Echo Show 8 to return to its pre-sale price, so if you like the look of it, now’s the time to pick one up.

Did the Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) get a good review?