  • The Echo Show 8 (2023) smart display falls to £100 for Amazon’s spring sale

The Echo Show 8 (2023) smart display falls to £100 for Amazon’s spring sale

Deals

A generous Amazon spring sale discount helps allay one of the main gripes we had with the third-gen Echo Show 8 when we reviewed it

Amazon’s Echo products receive some of the biggest discounts during the retail powerhouse’s sales, and last year’s Amazon Echo Show 8 has dropped to a very appealing price for the Amazon spring sale.

The third-generation of Amazon’s smart screen can be picked up for just for just £100, down from the £137 it’s averaged since launch. That’s £20 cheaper than it was during Black Friday 2023 and a fiver less than its record-low price set in mid-February.

Amazon’s spring sale runs until 11.59pm on Monday 25 March. At that point, we expect the Echo Show 8 to return to its pre-sale price, so if you like the look of it, now’s the time to pick one up.

Did the Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) get a good review?

What’s so good about the Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023)?

  • It’s a quality smart screen that works well for video calls and is particularly useful for those with an Amazon Prime subscription.
  • In-built Alexa is available to answer queries and act on voice commands.
  • Touch controls are customisable and easy to use.
  • There’s a built-in Zigbee hub, making it a breeze to control compatible smart devices.
  • The speaker has been upgraded from the 2021 model and supports Spatial Audio.

Are there any disadvantages to the Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023)?

  • Video content apps are limited to Prime Video, YouTube and Netflix. For anything else, you’ll need to use the awkward Silk web browser.
  • Audio gets a bit muddy on more complicated tracks and the speaker is prone to distortion at high volumes.
How has the Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) price changed over time?

  • This is the cheapest the new Echo Show 8 has ever been, eclipsing its previous record-low price of £105 in February.
  • We tested and reviewed the Echo Show 8 at its launch price of £150.

