Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic review: Now cheaper for Amazon Prime Day

To add 4G functionality, you’ll need to fork out an extra £40 over those prices, whether you opt for the Watch 4 or the Watch 4 Classic. And if you want to tweak every aspect of your watch via Samsung’s Watch Studio, you can expect to pay a bit more still. As such, you’re still looking at spending £450 or thereabouts for a 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a strap of your choice and all the bells and whistles.

We were sent a Bluetooth-only 46mm Watch 4 Classic for review, but whichever variant you choose, the Galaxy Watch 4 will come with the same Exynos W920 chip inside. Samsung claims this delivers a 20% boost in CPU processing speeds along with graphics rendering that’s a whopping ten times faster than the older Exynos 9110.

The chip is now backed by 16GB of storage and 1.5GB of RAM (again the same across all models), both of which represent notable improvements on the old model, which had 8GB of storage and 1GB of RAM. The 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has also had a display upgrade, employing a 1.4in, 450 x 450 AMOLED panel as opposed to the 360 x 360 display found in the Watch 3.

Otherwise, little has changed physically. The smartwatch is unmistakably the successor to the Galaxy Watch 3 and, aside from its low-profile buttons, which look more akin to those on the Galaxy Watch Active, you’d struggle to differentiate the two at a glance.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic review: What’s new?

The headline here is that the Galaxy Watch 4 employs Google’s Wear OS software in place of Samsung’s own Tizen OS, but this isn’t Wear OS as you might know it. In fact, this “powered by Samsung” version feels quite different to Wear OS on other Google-based smartwatches.

As with previous Galaxy wearables, rotating the bezel clockwise opens a series of “tiles”, which let you do everything from starting workouts to checking your activity levels, pulse or sleep score. Meanwhile, a swipe down on the touchscreen opens a quick settings menu that looks just like the one on the Galaxy Watch 3. The main difference is that apps can now be found via a swipe up from the bottom of the display instead of being hosted on a tile of their own.