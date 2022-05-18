Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro review: Hands on with Huawei’s latest smartwatch

Huawei has unveiled a number of new fitness wearables today in Milan. Chief among these is the Watch GT 3 Pro, the successor to the Watch GT 3 that launched last year.

The Watch GT 3 Pro comes in two sizes – a 46mm Titanium edition and a 43mm Ceramic edition – with a choice of strap styles including link, leather and fluoroelastomer straps. At the brand’s House of Huawei event in Milan, I managed to get my hands on the brand new wearable.

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro: Key specs, price and release date

Size: 46.6mm (Titanium edition), 43mm (Ceramic edition)

1.43in/1.32 AMOLED display, 466 x 466 resolution

Rotating crown across all designs

Battery life: 14 days / 7 days

ECG monitor (not available at launch)

All day HR monitoring

100+ workout modes

New Pro workout modes: golf, golf course maps (only in China at launch), free diving

Bluetooth calling

Huawei Music

UK release date: 30 May for the Titanium edition (pre order from 18 May), 8 June for the Ceramic edition (pre order from 18 May)

30 May for the Titanium edition (pre order from 18 May), 8 June for the Ceramic edition (pre order from 18 May) Price: £230 (Titanium edition), £430 (Ceramic edition)

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro: Design, key features and first impressions

As I’ve mentioned, the Watch GT 3 Pro is available in two different sizes, both of which have a rotating crown for scrolling through menus, and sapphire crystal glass. In terms of design, it’s all fairly self-explanatory. The Titanium edition has a titanium case and a ceramic rear (with a choice of titanium link, grey leather and fluoroelastomer straps), while the Ceramic edition is fully ceramic with gold accents around the bezel and the crown (with a choice of ceramic link and white leather straps).

The Titanium GT 3 Pro has a 1.43in AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 326ppi, while the smaller Ceramic version has a 1.32in AMOLED display and a 352ppi density. Both models have a 466 x 466 resolution, which is the same as its predecessor: the Watch GT 3.

When it comes to battery life, Huawei has told us that this is up to 14 days (seven days on the smaller variant), which also matches its predecessor. This lengthy battery life is in part thanks to the brand’s own HarmonyOS operating system, which we’ve been consistently impressed with in this respect.

When I got my hands on the GT 3 Pro, my first impressions of the ceramic model were (almost) good enough to dispel any previously held aversions I had towards white watches. It feels sleek and looks lovely; the corrugated gold accents around the bezel (inspired by seashells and the rippling of the sea, according to Huawei) is a very nice touch and looks great offset against the white ceramic. The Titanium edition, while not quite as pretty, looks very stylish nonetheless and, as I’ve mentioned, is a significant step up in display size.

One of the main new features is that the GT 3 Pro inherits a lot of the sports features we loved about the GT Runner, including personalised training plans and plenty of workout modes (more than 100), including hiking, cycling and swimming.

In addition to these, the GT 3 Pro adds Bluetooth calling to its feature list and a selection of “Pro” workout modes that allow you to track your golf performance as well as freediving. Obviously, these aren’t features I was able to put to the test but, according to Huawei, the GT 3 Pro supports depths of up to 30m, while providing real-time feedback. There’s also an apnea training feature for divers looking to improve their breath-holding ability.

There’s also now medical-grade ECG tracking, although this won’t be available in Europe initially as the app is pending regulatory approval. Only Chinese customers will be able to use it from launch.

Another new addition is NFC, allowing you to make payments with the watch: a feature that wasn’t previously available on the Watch GT 3, although it was available on the GT Runner. It’s worth noting again, however, that this won’t be supported in many countries at launch, including most of Europe.

Beyond the new features and workout modes, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro delivers the usual set of fitness tracking features, including 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, plus sleep and stress tracking.

Plus there’s Huawei’s remote shutter function, allowing you to take photos from your wrist, as well as support for Huawei Music and voice assistant. That being said, both the remote shutter function and voice assistant will only work with Huawei phones or tablets that also use HarmonyOS.

Huawei GT 3 Pro: Early verdict

In terms of features, the GT 3 Pro might not be a massive upgrade on the GT 3 when you look beyond the new Pro workout features and Bluetooth calling. But as far as aesthetic design is concerned, it stands out and the option of the Ceramic model should appeal to those looking for something a bit more fashionable.

With very tempting-looking prices (starting at £230 for the Titanium and rising to a surprisingly reasonable £430 for the ceramic model), too, the Huawei GT3 Pro looks like a tempting alternative to more expensive wearables from Samsung and Apple.

Both designs of the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro are available to pre order from 18 May. The Titanium model will then be released on the 30 May, while the Ceramic edition is set to be released on 8 June. Both will be available on the Huawei store, as well as from selected retailers such as Amazon.