Amazfit launches fourth-gen GTR and GTS smartwatches

Amazfit is launching its new line up of smartwatches, the company has announced today. The brand has revealed details about its fourth generation of fitness-wearables along with their latest features and technologies.

The GTR 4 and GTS 4/4 Mini both have built-in GPS and both will have AMOLED displays, with plenty of room for customisation.

(Above: Amazfit GTR 4)

Meanwhile, the GTS 4 Mini will have an ultra-long battery life: a quoted 15 days under normal conditions and a whopping 45 days on battery saver mode. It will be available in four different colours: Midnight Black, Flamingo Pink, Mint Blue, and Moonlight White.

The Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 will be available in mid-September at the earliest in the UK, but will be available for pre-sale in Germany from 2 September. The two watches will cost 200 Euros (£173). The GTS 4 Mini is available now in Germany and will see a staggered rollout in other countries and regions between now and October, costing 100 Euros (£86).

What makes them good for fitness?

Amazfit has lent further into the sports and fitness market, as their new smartwatches have advanced sports features for over 150 different exercise activities. Amazfit also ensures compatibility with apps like Strava, and soon Adidas Running thanks to a new partnership.

(Above: Amazfit GTS 4)

For gym buffs, the watches will recognise 15 strength training exercises (25 after an upcoming update). Users can create personalised templates for interval training and even track their VO2 max (the maximum amount of oxygen your body can use while exercising).

For those trying to lower their handicap, the new Golf Swing mode will provide analysis for them. A further 8 sports can be automatically recognised and tracked, too.

What about general use?

Of course, the new Amazfit watches have features for general use too. They all have Alexa voice assistant as well as general health tracking functionality. The GTS 4 and GTR 4 can track your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation and stress levels around the clock, even reminding you to stay hydrated throughout the day.

(Above: Amazfit GTS 4 Mini)

Amazfit uses Zepp OS which has seen an upgrade for this new range. The UI is said to consume less power, which goes hand-in-hand with the ultra-long battery life promises of the GTS 4 Mini, especially. The GTR 4 and GTS 4 are also said to have a 14-day battery life on a single charge.

Thanks to this updated Zepp 2.0 OS, users can now select one of two app menu layout styles, as well as different colour schemes.

How do they look?

The GTR 4 has a round face design and large AMOLED display. It has over 200 digital watch faces with matching always-on displays, and it comes in three colours: Superspeed Black, Vintage Brown Leather and Racetrack Grey.

The GTS 4 has a slimmer and lighter structure, weighing only 27 grams. It’s aimed at the more fashion-conscious buyer and is closer to a conventional smartwatch design with a square face shape. It has over 150 different watch face designs to choose from and has a 1.75in AMOLED display.