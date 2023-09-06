Virgin Media Broadband (2023) review: Still the speediest broadband around

There’s no real value in the bottom end of Virgin Media’s offering. £25/mth for a download speed of 54Mbits/sec is more expensive than rivals. Indeed, it’s also not far off the same price as Virgin charges for its fastest gigabit lines and they have a mobile SIM thrown in too (see below).

The pricing structure is all designed to nudge you towards the faster tariffs, where the prices will shoot up after the initial contract ends. However, if you don’t let your contract lapse and get on the phone to Virgin’s call centre when it’s coming to an end, there’s always a deal to be had, in our experience.

Stand your ground when it comes to getting a good router, too. Virgin Media’s latest Hub 5 has Wi-Fi 6, which should help you get strong speeds throughout the home. The older Hub 4 is based on the older Wi-Fi 5 standard. Make sure you get the new one and agree that at the point of ordering, or else you may just receive what’s in the installation engineer’s van.

Virgin Media Broadband review: Volt M500 and Gig1 Fibre broadband

Virgin seems keen to press home its recent merger with O2 by bundling mobile data SIMs in with its two fastest packages. Those O2 SIMs come with 10GB of data, which is probably enough for most people.

The sting in the tail with these very reasonably priced packages is what happens when the contract ends. Virgin states the post-contract prices for the M500 and Gig1 packages are currently £56 and £62 per month respectively, and that’s before any price rises that may be imposed in the intervening 18 months.

As we said above, it’s always worth a haggle with Virgin Media when a contract nears its end, but you will be very lucky to see the introductory prices frozen beyond 18 months.

View Virgin Media offers