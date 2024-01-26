Best 3D printing software 2024: Improve your projects and get the most out of your printer

If you’ve bought a 3D printer, it almost certainly came with all the software you needed to start printing right away. Unfortunately, most pack-in software that comes with 3D printers can leave a lot to be desired.

The good news is that there are numerous third-party options that are likely a better fit for your needs. You’re not just locked to the software your printer came with!

We’ve picked out some of the best third-party 3D printing apps out there, but before we get to that, let’s look at why having a better printing app really matters.

Best 3D printing software: At a glance

How to choose the best 3D printing software for you

The main purpose of a 3D printing app is to take a digital 3D model, prepare it for printing and then coordinate with your printer to successfully complete the print. The 3D printing app you use is a critical component in the printing process, and the difference between one app and the next could be the difference between a failed print and a successful one that stands the test of time.

However, it’s common for 3D printing enthusiasts to use different apps to handle the different phases of the 3D printing process, as not every piece of software will offer a full set of features.

What are the key features to look out for?

Ease of use

One of the main reasons people struggle with the software that comes with their 3D printers is a lack of user-friendliness. 3D printers aren’t a niche, geeky product any more, so you shouldn’t be expected to have a degree in engineering to understand what the buttons in your app do.