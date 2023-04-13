Best solar panels UK 2023: Power your home with the best residential solar PV panels

With energy bills refusing to come down any time soon, the best solar panels are an excellent investment to power your home sustainably for now and decades to come. And unlike energy bills, solar panel prices are falling, making residential solar power a better buy than ever before.

Buying solar panels isn't like buying other home appliances, however. You generally go through a specialist solar power installation company, rather than buying panels off the shelf. However, it's well worth finding out in advance which panels are best for your roof, your needs and your budget.

For example, the most efficient models are great for shady spots and limited space, while others are designed to withstand direct sunlight in a heatwave – something solar panels don't enjoy as much as you might expect! Your choice of panel could make a big difference to the efficiency and eco-credentials of your home, as well as the price you pay.

Read on to find out more about how to choose the best solar panels for your home and your energy needs. Or to go straight to our pick of the best solar panels you can buy now, skip down the page.

How to choose the best solar panels for you

What are the different types of solar panels?

The two main types of solar panel available are solar thermal systems and solar PV (photovoltaic) panels. Residential solar panels are usually the PV type, which look like flat dark glass oblongs on people's roofs, usually in collections ("arrays") of between six and 10 panels.

Solar thermal systems are the panels that look like a row of tubes stuck together. You sometimes see one or two of these panels next to a solar PV array on larger roofs. They're designed to produce heat from the sun's light, while solar PV panels produce electricity. In this article, we're talking about solar PV panels.

Can I buy solar panels off the shelf for DIY?

Not for a residential solar PV system. And since installing solar panels combines two of the riskiest trades going – roof work and electrics – DIY installation isn't worth the money it saves you. To meet legal requirements and qualify for the Smart Export Guarantee (SEG), which reduces your bills if you produce more electricity than you use, your panels have to be fitted by an MCS-certified installer.

The DIY approach is only recommended if you want a mini solar panel to power your caravan or shed. Amazon has portable solar panels for well under £50 that provide all the renewable energy you need for a camping trip. But for residential PV panels, you'll want to get a quote from an installation company or three.

The specialist company will survey your roof, produce a tailored quote, and then install the panels and system safely for you – with all the required certification.

That said, you may find it useful to check out the per-panel prices and detailed specs of panels that are sold individually online, either by the manufacturer or a third-party seller. For example, the Panasonic HIT N340 – our pick for best solar panel for old roofs – costs £250/panel from Plug-in Solar, where you can get more info and photos.

Should I get solar panels from my electricity supplier?

You can, but you don't have to. Some big-name energy suppliers supply and install solar PV systems (EDF and E.On, for example), and if you're particularly happy with them as your energy supplier then you may decide to use them for your switch to solar. But it may work out cheaper to have your panels provided and installed by a specialist solar company. All you need to do is let your electricity supplier know that you've had solar panels fitted.

How do I choose the best solar panels installer?

Your best bet is to use the quote-finding tool above, then get three quotes from different providers. Each quote should include specs of the proposed solar PV system, including how much electricity it will produce, and how this compares with your current usage (which you can get from your energy bill).

Before you decide on a quote, the company should send a registered surveyor to carry out detailed checks of your roof in person, and give you a fully itemised list of what you're paying for.

The average solar PV system costs a cool £6,000. So, considering the spend, any company worth its salt should happily take the time to answer your questions, explain your options, help you decide on the best solar panels for your home, and take your own preferences into account.

What features should I look for in the best solar panels?

Efficiency: Industry average efficiency for a single solar PV panel is about 21%, with the top-performing solar panels achieving up to 23%. Great, but what does that actually mean? In this context, efficiency is the proportion of sunlight energy that the panel can convert into electricity. If you live in a shaded spot or you have limited roof space, you'll want a system that's particularly efficient at converting light into electricity.

Power: This refers to the amount of energy a panel can produce in peak conditions. Current industry standard is 400 watts per hour. The more powerful a solar panel, the bigger, heavier and more expensive it will tend to be.

Weight: The average 1 x 2m solar PV panel weighs up to 30kg (15kg/m²), on top of roof tiles that weigh around 30-60kg/m². Your poor roof! If your roof is on the old side or gets battered by the wind, lightweight panels are a better bet. Look for a high efficiency rating to offset any loss in power.

Product warranty: With solar panel prices coming down and energy bills going up, a solar PV system no longer takes more than a decade to pay for itself – it's more like seven years now. Even so, you'll want to make sure that your panels are working, and working well, after several years on your roof. Luckily, the average solar panel product warranty is an impressive 25 years, and one of our best solar panels even comes with a lifetime warranty.

Performance warranty: All solar panel manufacturers also offer a promise of future performance, calculated as a proportion of original performance level. A performance warranty of 75% after 30 years may sound good, but all our best solar panels do much better than that, with one even promising 88% after 40 years.

Heat resistance: Solar panels love a good heatwave, right? Nope. They thrive on light, not heat. Like humans, they start to flag when the mercury rises too far, losing around 0.4% in efficiency for every degree over 25°C. Note that when the ambient temperature is 25°C, the direct sun shining on a solar panel will be much hotter than that, probably 40°C or more, meaning a significant reduction in energy output. So if you live in a warm spot, look for a heat-resistance figure of under 0.3%.

Best solar panels: At a glance

The best residential solar panels you can buy in 2023

1. SunPower Maxeon 6 AC: The best solar panels for UK homes

If you live in a small terraced house with limited roof space, overcast skies and seasonal leaf fall (basically, you live in the UK), SunPower's new Maxeon 6 AC panels are a superb choice. They're lightweight, powerful and incredibly efficient, adeptly converting the sun's rays into home electricity – even when the clouds take up permanent residence.

These panels look a bit different from the norm. Each one has a micro-inverter that works on its own to turn solar energy into electricity. Conventional systems have one central inverter, usually in your loft, and they only perform as well as their weakest panel (say, the one covered in leaves or shade). So a system of micro-inverters makes your roof much more productive.

Then there's the green appeal. Each Maxeon 6 AC panel is made from recycled materials, which adds to the already significant eco credentials of solar. And with a product and power warranty of 40 years, these panels are effectively built to last and work for a lifetime. Definitely something to mention when you come to sell your home!

SunPower doesn't publish individual prices for the Maxeon 6 AC, and the price you pay for your system will depend on many factors. But these panels are likely to cost from around £350 each, plus installation.

Key specs – Power: 420-440W; Efficiency: Up to 22.8%; Weight: 21.8kg; Heat resistance: -0.29% per °C; Warranty: 40 years product and power coverage

Find out more at SunPower

2. Project Solar Evolution Titan 445 : Best solar panels to last a lifetime

UK company Project Solar is so confident about its Evolution Titan panels that it has given them a rare lifetime guarantee, plus an impressive promise of 84% performance after 30 years. So, if you're pondering solar as a long-term investment, these panels won't let you down.

The lengthy guarantees don't come at the cost of power, either: the Evolution Titan achieves an above-average 445W and good efficiency, especially in low light. These panels even look rather beautiful, thanks to a sleek black top layer that isn't at all shown off to its best in Project Solar's photo (above).

Project Solar is also a little coy on cost. Rather than list individual panel price, it says that the average 10-panel system will cost around £8,000. That's on the expensive side, although it does include installation and parts.

Key specs – Power: 445W; Efficiency: 21.4%; Weight: 21.8kg; Heat resistance: -0.34% per °C; Product warranty: Lifetime; Performance warranty: 84% after 25 years

Find out more at Project Solar

3. Jinko Solar Tiger Neo 72HL4 : Best solar panels for a big family

Jinko's fabulously named Tiger Neo panel is bigger and heavier than most, at 2.6 square metres and a hefty 28kg. However, it really packs an energy-generating punch, delivering a peak power production of 575W – nearly two-thirds more than the industry average. So if you have a big family with chunky energy needs, these are the panels to go for.

You don't necessarily need a massive roof to accommodate these panels, however. Their high per-panel power rating and excellent efficiency score mean you can get away with having fewer of them on your roof. The main downside is the relatively modest product warranty, at just 12 years.

Key specs – Power: 575W; Efficiency: 22.26%; Weight: 28kg; Heat resistance: -0.27% per °C; Product warranty: 12y; Performance warranty: 87.4% after 30 years

Find out more at Jinko Solar

4. SunPower Maxeon 3: Best solar panels for top performance for decades

SunPower is onto another winner with its Maxeon 3 panels, whose appearance and specs are similar to the Maxeon 6 AC, but without the individual micro-inverters. The panel has a brilliant efficiency rating and, like the Maxeon 6 AC, is made from recycled materials. And with a 40-year performance warranty, you're set for reliable sustainable electricity for many decades to come. The price is reasonable too, coming it at around £300-£350 per panel. As ever, the overall cost of the system will depend on the particular needs of your installation.

Key specs – Power: 415-430W; Efficiency: Up to 22.7%; Weight: 21.1kg; Heat resistance: -0.27% per °C; Product warranty: 40 years; Warranty: 40 years product and power coverage

Find out more at SunPower

5. Panasonic HIT N340: Best solar panels for an old roof



The state of your roof could be the biggest speed bump on your road to energy self-sufficiency. Heavy panels such as Jinko's powerful Tiger Neo are just too bulky to be safe on old and delicate roofs, and even medium-weight panels are risky. So these brilliantly lightweight HIT panels from Panasonic are a godsend for period properties and outbuildings.

These panels are the least powerful on our list, as you may expect given their petite nature. Nevertheless, dual layers of ultra-thin silicon get them surprisingly close to the industry average of 350W per panel, all while hogging much less space than average. They also perform brilliantly in high temperatures.

You can buy individual panels off the shelf, for £250 each, which is cheaper than average. Of course, you'll end up paying more as part of a specialist installation package, but it's always handy to go in with an idea of basic panel costs.

Key specs – Power: 340W; Efficiency: 20.3%; Weight: 18.5kg; Heat resistance: -0.25.8% per °C; Product warranty: 25 years; Performance warranty: 90.76% after 25 years

Find out more at Panasonic

6. Q Cells Q Peak Duo BLK ML-G9 : Best solar panels for a shady spot

These panels boast top-notch efficiency in lower light, making them a brilliant choice for reliable electricity output all year round. They're also pleasingly small and light. Less welcome is the dinky size of the product warranty, which stands at just 12 years. The performance warranty promises 86% after 25 years, though, which is about what you'd expect.

Key specs – Power: 385W; Efficiency: 21.4%; Weight: 19.5kg; Heat resistance: -0.35% per °C; Product warranty: 12 years; Performance warranty: At least 85% after 25 years

Find out more at Q Cells