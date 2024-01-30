Best solar panel installers UK: How to choose the best company to fit your panels

What questions should I ask a solar installer?

Here are the details to find out before you sign on any dotted lines:

Q: What accreditations do you have?

In the UK, all solar panel installers and panels must be certified by the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS), so be sure to check this is the case. This not only ensures that the work meets industry standards, but it also means you can benefit from the Smart Export Guarantee (SEG). The SEG pays you for the solar energy your panels produce that you don’t use, but only if your system is MCS certified.

Also ask about the training your installers have had, and make sure the installation will be carried out by the company and not by subcontractors. We’ll have more detail on solar industry qualifications in the next section.

Q: What are the specs of the proposed system?

Find out the make and model of the solar panels the company wants to install, how many you’ll need and the total system size in kilowatts (kW). Also ask about the type and model of the inverter. All inverters convert DC (direct current) electricity into safe household AC (alternating current) electricity, but there are different types available with different pros, cons and costs.

Q: How much will each component cost?

Get an itemised breakdown of the system cost, including any incentives or grants that may be applied. Check whether the cost is fixed and whether some components (such as monitoring tools) are optional. Also ask about the pricing structure and payment options.

Don’t rush into agreeing upon a price. If a company offers you a discount on the condition that you sign up right here and now, it’s a red flag.

Q: What guarantees do you offer?

Inquire about product and performance warranties for your panels and inverter, plus workmanship warranties for the actual installation. Check for any special conditions.

Q: Are you insured?

Reputable installers will have various types of insurance, but the most important to you is Public Liability Insurance, which protects you if something happens to your property during installation.

Q: What’s the installation process and timeline?

Ask how soon work can begin and how long it will take. A full installation normally takes two days, plus extra time to erect and remove scaffolding (this will usually be done by subcontractors). The timeline will be longer if your property is a listed building or in a conservation area, where you may first need to obtain planning permission.

Q: What solar panel aftercare do you offer?

Solar panels are very low maintenance, but there may be a situation whereby you need help with a technical problem. The best solar panel installers should offer to investigate and remedy an issue for you, and may even have an online registration system where you can report any hitches with your system.

Q: How long has your company been operating?

Several UK solar panel installers have gone bust in recent years. Getting the aftercare or even the installation you’ve paid for won’t be easy if your installer has vanished into liquidation. Longer-established companies are likely to be low-risk in these terms, and will also have more experience.

What qualifications should you look for when choosing a solar panel installer?

A solar panel array is a complex electrical system, so it’s important that your installer has the required compliance certificates. As mentioned above, the one absolute essential is MCS, which you can check by looking up your installer on the MCS website.

Other accreditations tend to focus on consumer protection and standards, and help to offer peace of mind as a consumer. Here are a few to look out for.

National Association of Professional Inspectors and Testers (NAPIT): Members of this UK government-approved scheme pledge to carry out building work to the latest health and safety standards.

Home Insulation and Energy Systems Quality Assured Contractors Scheme (HIES): As well as overseeing a strict code of practice for the renewables sector, this organisation offers insurance-backed guarantees on workmanship warranties. This means that if your solar installer goes bust, but was a member of HIES, you may be covered for any aftercare and new work.

Energy Performance Validation Scheme (EPVS): This scheme was founded to combat mis-selling and malpractice in the renewables industry. Each EPVS member goes through a rigorous admission process, and is then monitored to ensure they keep up the good work.

Renewable Energy Consumer Code (RECC): This voluntary code enshrines high consumer protection standards. RECC runs a dispute resolution process if you have a complaint against an installer registered with it.

International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO): A global benchmark for products and services. Members must adhere to a high level of quality in their work, or their membership will be revoked.

TrustMark: This UK government-endorsed quality scheme covers any work carried out in or around your home.

Should I choose a local or regional solar panel installer?

Most solar panel installers in the UK operate locally, within a city or county. Some operate nationally. There are pros and cons to each option.

National solar installers tend to offer a wider range of the latest products, including solar storage batteries as well as panels and inverters. Such companies are likely to have extensive experience in handling large-scale projects, and can afford to provide robust warranties.

Regional solar panel installers are more likely to offer a more personalised customer service, and their response times may be faster if you encounter any problems with your solar system post-installation. They will also have in-depth knowledge of local regulations and incentives. For example, Scottish solar installers will be better versed on the solar grants that you can get only north of the border.

Prices aren’t uniformly higher or lower from local or national installers. National installers can offer lower prices, thanks to economies of scale – but they don’t always do so.

How we test solar panel installers

With roughly 2,000 solar panel installation businesses operating in the UK in 2023, and as a result of a solar installation being such a huge job, this wasn’t something we could review by testing at home. Instead, we analysed the market, looking for key factors such as warranties, experience and reading hundreds of customer reviews.

To help us crunch data from customer feedback, we drew upon a survey carried out by The Eco Experts, and considered Trustpilot reviews and ratings. This provided a thorough insight into the experiences of real people with hundreds of different solar installers, both national and local.

