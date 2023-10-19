Cheap solar panels: Should you buy budget solar panels?

How much do cheap solar panels cost?

You can buy solar panels from Amazon for less than £100. For example, Renology’s 100W solar panel costs just £68 at the time of writing. But before you get too excited, be aware that panels in this price bracket tend to be either:

1. Portable solar panels designed for ‘off-grid’ (no mains access) locations such as caravans and houseboats. Renology’s 100W panel falls into this category. It’s powerful enough to boil a portable kettle in a van or shed, but won’t do much to power your household.

2. Flexible ‘thin-film’ solar panels, designed to sit on uneven surfaces such as campervan roofs. The Dokio 100W bendable solar panel is currently £105 from Amazon.

3. Polycrystalline solar panels, which are the cheapest type you can buy for residential solar arrays. For example, SolarV’s 160W Ecoline solar panel, pictured below, costs from £115 from Amazon, and you can find 300W polycrystalline solar panels for under £200 each from non-retail suppliers. But as well as being cheap, poly panels are less efficient and durable than their more expensive monocrystalline counterparts.

How efficient are cheap solar panels?

A solar panel’s efficiency rating states the percentage of light that a panel can convert into electricity, so it’s a good measure of how well a panel does its job. The best panels have efficiency ratings of 22% or more. Here’s a quick comparison:

Portable and thin-film solar panels (£70-120/panel): around 13% efficiency

Polycrystalline solar roof panels (up to £250/panel): 13%-16%

Monocrystalline solar roof panels (from £250/panel): 18%+

The best monocrystalline solar roof panels (£250-£800/panel): 22%+

As well as being less efficient off the bat, cheap panels also lose efficiency faster than more expensive ones. This is one of the reasons cheaper solar panels tend to come with less impressive performance warranties than more expensive solar panels.

READ NEXT: How efficient are solar panels?

How long do cheap solar panels last?

Lifespan and durability increase as you go up the solar panel pricing scale. Not only do cheap solar panels need more maintenance and need to be replaced sooner, but they also produce less electricity as the years go by.