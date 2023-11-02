Commercial solar panels: Cut your business costs by switching to solar energy

With energy bills taking a bigger bite of business costs than ever, switching to solar could make a serious difference to your balance sheets. Commercial solar panels are now affordable enough to pay for themselves in just a few years, making them a canny investment for firms of all sizes.

Then there are the green business benefits of solar. Giant UK brands from Tesco to Associated British Ports have slashed their carbon emissions, met green targets and boosted their eco reputations after making the switch to solar.

But with businesses commonly needing many times more solar panels than the average household, commercial solar panels come with a large upfront cost. Not all organisations have the spare cash that Tesco does.

In this article, we’ll run through the costs and benefits of switching to solar, and help you work out how many solar panels you’d need to free your business from expensive grid electricity forever.

Get a free quote for solar panel installation today

Fill in our quick survey and we’ll match you with a solar panel installation expert.