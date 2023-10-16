Do you need planning permission for solar panels? What you need to know

Fitting solar panels can increase the value of your property, while also powering your home with free, renewable electricity for decades to come. It sounds like a win-win, but should you be seeking permission from your local council before you go ahead?

The majority of homes in the UK won’t require planning permission for solar panels, so chances are you won’t receive a censorious letter from the council once they’re in place on your roof. However, there are exceptions: for example, if you live in a listed building, or if you have a flat roof and need to install special frames to angle the panels towards the sun, then you’ll need planning permission.

Rules can vary between local authorities too, so if you’re thinking of installing panels then it would be wise to first check the Planning Portal website, which covers England and Wales, or MyGov.scot for Scotland.

If you think you’ll need planning permission and want to apply, you can skip to the bottom of this article for links and details. To find out more about the types of solar panels that do and don’t need planning consent in the UK, read on.

