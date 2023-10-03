Free solar panels UK: Can you switch to solar for free?

Solar panels have become much more affordable in recent years, but solar is still a substantial investment, costing around £5,000 or more upfront. So adverts offering you free solar panels if you meet certain criteria are guaranteed to catch the eye.

Unfortunately, these “free solar” adverts are just sneaky ways to get your details. It’s been more than a decade since companies last gave away free solar panels in the UK, back when generous government tariffs made it worth their while.

But as we explored in our article on solar panels grants, there are schemes in place to help you fund your switch to solar. For some people, grants will cover the entire cost of a solar PV system, effectively meaning free solar panels.

In this article we’ll sort the false claims from the genuine grants and other funds available to help you pay for solar panels. These schemes are available to relatively few people in the UK, however.

