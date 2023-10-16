How efficient are solar panels? Everything you need to know

Industry figures reveal that 1.3 million UK households now have solar panels installed, with more and more people turning to solar as an alternative to spiralling energy bills. But how effective and reliable are they as a source of power? In other words, how efficient are solar panels?

As a measure of how well solar panels can convert sunlight into usable electricity, a more efficient solar panel will generate more electricity than a less efficient unit when exposed to the same amount of sunlight. This is particularly important for homes with limited roof space, as well as those which don’t get much sunshine, in order to help you make the most of what light you can get.

In this article, we’ll examine the current efficiency of solar panels and explain what this might mean for you when choosing the best solar panels for your home. To compare quotes from reputable local installers, use our free quote-finding tool.

