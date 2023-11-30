IKEA solar panels: When can you go solar with IKEA?

Whatever happened to IKEA solar panels? The Swedish furniture giant launched its Solstråle range of solar PV panels and batteries in the UK in 2017 but withdrew them from sale two years later. You can still buy IKEA solar panels in Australia, Spain and many other countries besides, so why not here?

The main reason IKEA solar panels disappeared from UK shelves in 2019 – or went “on pause”, to quote the official line – was the end of the Feed In Tariff (FIT) reward scheme, which gave both buyers and sellers a huge incentive to go solar.

The FIT may be history, but demand for solar panels in the UK has never been higher, and panels have never been more cost-effective. According to industry body MCS, more than 17,000 UK households have installed panels every month this year, so the market is seriously buoyant. As a result, we think IKEA’s panels are highly likely to make a comeback. But when?

Read on for a brief history of IKEA solar panels, and our predictions for their future in the UK. If you would rather not wait, use our free quote finder tool to find the best prices from reputable solar installers near you.

