In-roof solar panels: What you need to know about integrated PV panels

In-roof solar panels are a neat, streamlined alternative to frame-mounted panels. Some people love the look of conventional frame-mounted solar PV panels, but others find them too big, bulky and heavy. Solar roof tiles are a beautiful alternative, but they’re expensive and lack efficiency. Could sleek, neat in-roof solar panels offer the best of both worlds?

Also known as integrated solar panels, in-roof panels sit flush with your roof tiles rather than being mounted on a frame on top. This gives them a streamlined appearance that many people prefer. The main downside is the extra hassle involved in installation. But unlike solar roof tiles, in-roof solar panels don’t cost much more than frame-mounted panels, and they’re almost as efficient.

Read on for our full guide to integrated solar panels, including all you need to know about costs, installation and planning permission.

Get a free quote for solar panels today

To find the best prices for solar panels of all kinds, use our free quote-finder tool and we’ll put you in touch with helpful specialists.