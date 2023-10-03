Solar panel sizes: Find solar panels in the right size and wattage for your home

Solar panel size is one of the secrets to getting the best return on your solar investment. It’s not as obvious a factor as the overall size of your solar PV system, but the size of each individual panel helps to determine whether they fit your roof safely, stand up to the elements and look the way you want them to.

Solar panels come in a surprising range of sizes that make them suitable for lots of different locations, from houseboats to warehouses. Standard house roof panels have a 350W output and measure about 2 metres by 1 metre, but not all roofs are standard, and nor is your personal taste. You may prefer one huge panel, or your delicate roof may be crying out for smaller, lighter panels.

In this article we’ll look at the different solar panel sizes and shapes available, and help you choose the right size to maximise your energy capture from the sun.

