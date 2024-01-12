Solar panels for sheds: Power your garden office with the sun

If you’ve been pondering a switch to solar energy for your home, but the upfront cost and hassle have put you off, here’s a cheaper option: install solar panels on your shed. It’s a great way to dip a toe into renewable energy without making a big commitment.

Solar panels on your shed, garage or outhouse can supplement your existing power supply, whether it’s solar or mains electricity. For example, a couple of solar panels can provide all the electricity a garden office might need, or possibly even power a self-contained granny flat.

In this article, we’ll go into detail about the many reasons you might want to explore solar panels for your shed and explain all you need to know before you buy, including costs, installation and panel types.