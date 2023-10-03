Solar roof tiles: Turn your roof solar without panels

Solar roof tiles look like normal roof tiles, but work like solar panels to generate electricity for your home. They’re a brilliant solution for anyone who likes the economic and environmental benefits of solar, but isn’t so keen on the look of panels – or is unconvinced that their roof will support the weight.

The main catch with solar roof tiles is their price. It currently costs three or four times as much for a solar tile system as for a panel system of the same wattage. What’s more, you would need to have all your roof tiles replaced rather than just having a few solar tiles added. Getting solar roof tiles basically means getting a solar roof.

But solar roof tiles are extremely durable, so you would be investing in a long-lasting new roof as well as a solar PV system. Tile systems come with extensive guarantees that could give you free electricity for decades, as well as making your roof stronger and more attractive.

Get a free solar panel quote today

To find the best prices for solar roofs or panels, use our free quote-finder tool and we’ll match you with specialist providers.