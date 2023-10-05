Tesla solar panels: Can you go solar with Tesla in the UK?

Tesla is probably the world’s best-known maker of electric vehicles (EVs), so it’s no surprise that Elon Musk’s company is in the solar electricity generation game too. Unfortunately, Tesla solar panels and solar tiles aren’t yet available in the UK – but that is likely to change.

Meanwhile, there are ways for us Brits to go solar with Tesla. Tesla’s solar battery system, the Powerwall, has been available in the UK for nearly eight years. The Powerwall now works with solar panels of all brands, not just Tesla panels, so you can use it to charge your electric car or store any excess energy your panels generate.

In this article we’ll take a closer look at the ‘Tesla Energy’ range of solar and electric products, discover why its rather expensive panels aren’t available in the UK (yet), and highlight the best alternative solar panels you can buy.

