Types of solar panels: What sort of solar panel should you choose?

Which type of solar panel is the most popular?

Thin film solar panels are the world’s most popular type of solar panel. They’re used in countless applications from powering pocket calculators to sending NASA’s Psyche spacecraft on a 2.4 billion-kilometre mission. No wonder the global thin film solar market is forecast to rise from $13bn in 2023 to a whopping $27bn by 2032.

Monocrystalline panels, which account for most of the best residential solar panels you can buy in the UK today, are also very popular. The world’s mono solar panel market is set to grow from $5.6bn in 2022 to $12.6bn by 2032, an annual growth rate of more than 8%, similar to thin film. The polycrystalline market is estimated to go from $3.1bn in 2022 to $6.18bn by 2032, up just over 7% annually.

The UK’s solar governing body, the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS), doesn’t publish data about different panel types. But it did record 189,826 solar installations on UK homes in 2023 – an impressive 30% increase on 2022.

What other types of solar panels are available?

New solar panel options have arrived to shake up the market and give consumers more choice. Many of them are actually new monocrystalline designs or new ways of using thin film, but we’ll describe them all separately for the sake of clarity.

1. PERC (passivated emitter and rear contact) solar panels are a new, improved type of monocrystalline panel. They go through a different manufacturing process that increases the amount of electricity they can produce. PERC solar panels are only slightly more expensive to produce than conventional mono panels, but they’re even more efficient, so their long-term cost may work out lower.

2. Solar roof tiles use thin film solar panel technology to cover the surface of a roof tile with solar PV material. They look fabulous, even offering a solution to planning limitations on listed buildings, and are more durable than standard solar panels. In fact, they’re even more durable than standard roof tiles. But they lack efficiency and are very expensive.

3. Solar thermal panels aren’t solar PV panels. Instead of producing electricity, they use the sun’s rays to heat up your domestic hot water. Also known as solar water heaters, these panels are commonly sited next to an array of PV panels and have been calculated to cut a typical household’s heating bills by 50%.

PERC solar panels, solar roof tiles and solar thermal panels are all currently available for UK households. They’re growing in popularity as people aim to shrink their carbon footprint and save money on household bills.

These other types of solar panel are more typically used on commercial buildings:

4. Transparent solar panels, aka glass solar panels, use a see-through type of thin film solar technology. The film can be mounted on glass to effectively turn windows into solar energy generators.

Transparent solar panels have the potential to be integrated into all windows and even mobile phones, but at the moment they’re too low in efficiency and high in cost to be used anywhere other than large commercial buildings.

5. Bifacial solar panels are essentially the same as monocrystalline panels, but with two sides. In other words, they can generate electricity from the back as well as the front. These aren’t used in the residential market, but they’re gaining traction in commercial applications such as ground-mounted solar arrays.

Finally, here are a couple of new solar panel types that aren’t available in the UK yet:

6. CPV (concentrator photovoltaic) solar panels are like PV panels, only more so. CPV solar technology produces many times more electricity than PV from the same amount of sunlight, so these panels need much less roof space. According to experts, CPV systems may start appearing on UK roofs as soon as 2025.

7. Perovskite is a type of silicon that can absorb light across almost all visible wavelengths, so it can convert much more sunlight into electricity. Tests with perovskite solar panels in Oxford have achieved efficiency ratings of 27%. Perovskite panels aren’t available yet in the UK (reports say they’ll be “a few more years”), but they are set to be the future of solar panels.

How do all these different solar panels types compare?

Here’s an at-a-glance comparison table of most of the solar panel types we’ve mentioned, covering factors such as efficiency and cost: