Sony debuts its 2023 TV range

Having decided against showing off any TVs at CES in January, Sony has finally unveiled its new BRAVIA XR range.

The Japanese manufacturer showcased its latest sets at its European headquarters in Weybridge last week and we were there to take a look at what it’s got in store for 2023.

The focus was on four new models in the BRAVIA XR range: the flagship A95L QD-OLED, the A80L OLED, the X95L Mini LED and the X90L Full Array LED, all of which run the Google TV operating system.

In addition to revealing new televisions, Sony discussed updates made to the Cognitive Processor XR powering its premium options. The processor now includes XR Clear Image technology, which Sony says will help improve motion clarity while reducing noise and blur.

The four models also support Acoustic Center Sync – clever audio tech that turns a TV’s audio system into the centre channel of a multi-speaker arrangement when paired with a compatible Sony soundbar.

It’s good news on the gaming front, too, thanks to the introduction of a Game Menu on all of Sony’s new BRAVIA XR releases. This operates in a very similar way to the Samsung Game Bar and LG’s Game Optimizer mode, providing quick access to a variety of game-related settings.

In the Game Menu, you’ll be able to turn off VRR or Motion Blur Reduction, adjust the black level using Black Equalizer, and even customise the size of the picture on screen. Exclusive to the A95L is a feature called “Multi-View”, which allows you to view video content in a second on-screen window while gaming.

Another new arrival is the Eco Dashboard. This serves as a one-stop shop for accessing energy-saving settings and reflects how energy efficient your current setup is by way of a graphic depicting a tree gaining leaves.

With those key points covered, let’s take a closer look at the new models.

Sony A95L

The successor to last year’s excellent A95K, the A95L is the jewel in Sony’s 4K HDR TV crown. It will be available in 55in, 65in and 77in screen sizes and Sony says its quantum dot OLED panel is 200% brighter than the 2022 model. That panel also benefits from a less reflective coating when compared to the A95K.

It houses two HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K@120Hz and is the only TV that supports the new Multi-View technology as part of its Game Menu. Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode are supported too, along with Acoustic Surface Audio+, which turns the TV’s screen into a speaker, and the Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based audio formats.

On the design front, the A95L’s panel is surrounded by a virtually indistinguishable “Seamless Edge Bezel” and the stand of the 77in model can be positioned in three different ways, one of which ensures you can fit a soundbar underneath the TV. The smaller options come with a two-way stand.

Sony A80L

A slight step down in picture quality owing to the use of a standard OLED panel rather than a quantum dot-powered one, the A80L is a more affordable option for those wanting a TV ideally suited to gaming and watching films.

The panel type is the big differentiating factor, with the A80L featuring the same Cognitive Processor XR and picture-enhancement technologies as the A95L. According to Sony, it’ll hit brightness figures 110% higher than the A80K, which we should have a review of very soon.

Acoustic Surface Audio+ is also present and correct, as are a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports that make it a great partner for Sony’s PlayStation 5 console. The A80L will be available in 55in, 65in, 77in and 83in screen sizes.

Sony X95L

The only Mini LED TV in the lineup, the X95L has around 20% more dimming zones than its 2022 predecessor and a panel capable of going 30% brighter. XR Backlight Master Drive and XR Triluminos Pro technologies allow for precise control of those dimming zones to deliver exceptional contrast.

There’s no Acoustic Surface Audio+, but the X95L gets Acoustic Multi-Audio+, which sees two tweeters positioned near the bottom of the panel providing additional audio cues to the TV’s other speakers. Three sizes of the X95L will be available at launch: 65in, 75in and 85in.

Sony X90L

This Full Array LED option will come in a much wider range of sizes than its Mini LED stablemate, with 55in, 65in, 75in, 85in and 98in models available. Brightness is up 130% compared to that of the X90K.

4K @120Hz, Dolby Atmos sound, Acoustic Multi-Audio, the Game Menu and Perfect for PlayStation features Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode all come as part of the package.

Browse Sony's Bravia TV range

Alongside those four flagship models, Sony provided information on three 4K HDR TVs lower down its 2023 range: the X85L, X80L and X75WL. All three are powered by Sony’s less advanced 4K HDR Processor X1 chip but still run Google TV.

The X85L features a Full Array LED panel and comes in 55in, 65in and 75in screen sizes. A 120Hz refresh rate and two HDMI 2.1 ports mean it’s well-equipped for next-gen gaming and its X-Balanced speakers go some way to making up for the absence of Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology.

Sporting a basic LED panel, the X80L offers a huge range of choice in terms of size. Fans of smaller screens will be pleased to find 43in and 50in models available, along with 65in, 75in and 85in options.

Finally, there’s the 4K HDR LED model, the X75WL, which will be available in screen sizes ranging from 43in to 75in.

Sony is yet to reveal release dates or prices for any of its new models, though has confirmed that the A95L will arrive later than the rest of the range.

We’ll be updating our Sony TV model numbers page with detailed information about every model coming this year very soon and will be looking to review specific sets as soon as samples are available.