Best ski gloves 2021: Keep warm on the slopes with the best gloves for men, women and kids

Skiing can be fantastically fun and exhilarating, but the mountains can be unforgiving and if you skimp on clothing, you’ll almost certainly live to regret it. Nowhere is this more true than with your gloves: a cheap or poor pair of gloves won’t keep out the wind, the moisture from the snow when you fall or pick up your skis, and cold, wet hands are a recipe for a miserable day on the slopes. That’s why we’ve put together this guide to help you pick the right ski gloves for you, followed by our selection of the best ski gloves out there for men, women and kids.

How to choose the best ski gloves for you

Can I use any gloves for skiing?

No. Trust us, you’ll find out the hard way if you don’t wear dedicated ski gloves. It’s not just about keeping your hands extra-insulated: one inevitable aspect of skiing is that you’ll get snow on your gloves, whether that’s through picking up your skis or falling over. Most normal gloves simply aren’t waterproof enough to stop all that melted ice and snow from soaking in and turning your fingers blue.

Which are best, leather or synthetic ski gloves?

Both materials have advantages and disadvantages. Synthetic gloves can have excellent water-resistant properties and they’re lightweight, too. Not all synthetic materials are made equal, however, so it pays to take heed of the label. You want to avoid gloves that state, for example, that they’re merely water-resistant or have no mention of being waterproof and go for gloves that use a high-tech synthetic, waterproof and breathable membrane instead. These are more likely to be waterproof and also prevent your hands from getting too sweaty as you hammer it down the mountain.

Examples of the type of materials to look for include Gore-Tex, Polartec NeoShell, Nikwax Analogy and eVent fabric – there are hundreds of others, though, so you’ll need to use your judgement here.

Leather has a certain amount of water resistance to it, too, and leather gloves can look more stylish, but we’d generally avoid purchasing all-leather gloves because they’re heavier and more difficult to look after than synthetic gloves. You’ll have to treat them regularly with conditioning products and, even then, over a period of time of being in contact with moisture leather can become heavy and sodden. Plus, if it’s really cold, that moisture will freeze, causing your gloves to become brittle, cold and heavy.

Most higher-end gloves actually use both materials. Usually, the main part of a ski glove is made from a polyester-based material to ensure water resistance, while the palm and thumb area is covered in goat leather to add grip.

Gloves or mittens?

Fingered gloves provide more dexterity and tend to look more elegant than mittens but if you ask us, and if you’re interested in keeping your hands warm and dry, go for mittens. With your fingers nestled together they share heat and the result is your hands stay warmer – something people with circulation problems, or just with hands that are prone to getting cold, should bear in mind. We’ve included both gloves and mittens in our list below.

If you want a degree more dexterity but you’re worried about getting cold hands, you could try a lobster mitt. Lobster mitts still keep some fingers together and so share warmth, but are split, allowing you to make adjustments to bag buckles and zips more easily than with a full mitten.

The best ski gloves for men

1. Burton Profile Gloves: Best all-round ski gloves

Price: £40-£60 | Buy now from Amazon

Well made and stylishly designed, these gloves from outdoors brand Burton are a solid investment for committed skiers. They feature a two-in-one design: the main body of the gloves are made of insulated Gore-Tex that will keep your hands well protected from the elements. On the inside, you’ll find an inner removable lining for extra warmth. One of our favourite features in these gloves, however, is the synthetic leather across each finger that lets you operate your phone’s touchscreen. A great choice if you ski regularly and want to make a long-term investment.

Key specs – Material: Polyester; Waterproof? Yes; Colours: Grey, true black, bog heather; Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL

Buy now from Amazon

2. Mountain Warehouse Men’s Ski Gloves: Best budget ski gloves for men

Price: £25 | Buy now from Amazon

If you’re a newcomer to skiing and aren’t yet sure whether it will be a long-term pastime, then these gloves from Mountain Warehouse are a great choice. Despite the entry-level price tag, they have all the essential features that you need from ski gloves. There’s textured padding on the palms to ensure you have a good grip on your poles while the wrist straps will keep them fixed in place, and a drawstring will keep the chill out. They’re only available in black, but come in four sizes. A solid choice if you’re on a budget and dipping your toe into skiing - beware, though, the no-name nylon fabric may not be as water-resistant as other brands.

Key specs – Material: Nylon; Waterproof? Yes; Colours: Black; Sizes: S, M, L, XL

Buy now from Amazon

3. Dakine Excursion: Best ski mittens for men

Price: £80 | Buy now from Amazon

American company Dakine is well known for its outdoor clothing and accessories, and you’ll see its customary level of quality and care in these slightly more expensive ski mittens. They’re made from a mixture of high-end materials: the shell is made from a combination of stretch-woven fabric and water-repellent leather and there’s also an internal membrane of Gore-Tex and Gore Active fabric to provide additional water and wind resistance.

PrimaLoft synthetic insulation keeps your hands warm, while the adjustable hooks seal your hands away from the cold. If your hands get cold easily, these are a sound choice.

Key specs – Material: Goat leather, nylon, polyester, elastane; Waterproof? Yes; Colours: Black, dark slate; Sizes: S, M, L, XL

Buy now from Amazon

Best ski gloves for women

4. Wed’ze SKI-P GL 500 Ski Gloves: Best budget ski gloves for women

Price: £25 | Buy now from Decathlon

Wed’Ze is one of the brands that come out of Decathlon, a sports equipment company that, like Mountain Warehouse, is known for lower-priced products. These have all the requisite features you’d expect from ski gloves: a water-repellent exterior, waterproof membrane, lined interior, cinchable wrists, and loops to attach to your wrists. Perfect if you don’t want to spend too much cash on your ski gloves, but don’t want to dispense with quality either.

Key specs – Material: Polyester; Waterproof? Yes; Colours: Black, navy blue, dark mulberry, red, cypress green; Sizes: XS, S, M, L

Buy now from Decathlon

5. North Face Montana Etip: Best all-round ski gloves for women

Price: £89 | Buy now from Amazon

With a breathable Gore-Tex insert, these higher-end gloves offer more in terms of durability and quality. They’re lightly insulated with 200g Thermolite HL at the back of the hand and have a polyurethane, leather-like material on the palm to aid grip. Like the men’s Burton gloves, these have fingertips that let you operate the touchscreen of your phone – so you can rest easy in the knowledge you’ll always have the opportunity to take a selfie up on the slopes.

Key specs – Material: Polyester; Waterproof? Yes; Colours: Black heather; Sizes: S, M

Buy now from Amazon

6. Black Diamond Women’s Mercury Mitt: Best ski mittens for women

Price: £59-£73 | Buy now from Amazon

Black Diamond is a prominent mountaineering and skiing brand, and these mittens should last for you for many a session on the piste. The quality of their construction is evident in touches like the Kevlar stitching and the split, lobster-claw design of the removable lining. Along with fully waterproof Pertex Shield inserts, PrimaLoft insulation and goat leather palms, these will keep your hands warm in the coldest of weather – indeed, Black Diamond says they’ll keep your hands warm in temperatures as low as -29˚C.

Key specs – Material: Goat leather, nylon; Waterproof? Yes; Colours: Black; Sizes: XS, S, M, L

Buy now from Amazon

Best ski gloves for kids

7. Trespass Kids Simms: Best children’s ski gloves

Price: £6-£13 | Buy now from Amazon





Junior skiers will be set up for the piste with Trespass’ line of ski gloves, which come in four different sizes across the ages of two to ten (there’s a size guide on the Amazon product page to help make sure you’re buying the right size). The polyamide fabric is both waterproof and breathable, while the faux-shearling lining will help your little ones’ hands stay warm and insulated against the cold. A reliable and affordable set of ski gloves for kids.

Key specs – Material: Polyamide; Waterproof? Yes; Colours: Black, cassis, marine; clover, blue, gold, raspberry, kiwi, purple orchid; Sizes: 2-4 years, 5-7 years, 8-10 years

Buy now from Amazon