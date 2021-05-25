Best golf bag 2021: From stand to tour styles, the top golf bags for the course

Even if you own the best golf clubs, best golf shoes and best golf gloves that money can buy, you’re not going to have a good time on the course until you’ve invested in one of the game’s least glamorous accessories – a practical golf bag.

The best golf bags on the market are durable, lightweight and affordable, allowing you to focus on what’s really important: getting round your local course in fewer strokes than your opponents.

There are a whole host of different golf bags on the market, designed to suit all ages, abilities and budgets. To help you cut through the noise, we’re here to give you the lowdown on the best that money can buy.

READ NEXT: Best golf shoes: ideal shoes for all abilities and conditions

Best golf bags: At a glance

How to choose the best golf bag for you

What type of golf bag do I need?

Though it serves a simple purpose, you may be surprised to learn that there are three core genres of golf bag on the market.

Stand bag

This is the most common type of bag that you’ll see at your local course. Stand bags are defined by the fact that, you guessed it, they come with a stand attached. This means you can avoid having to lie your clubs down on the fairway (or in the rough) when playing a stroke. Usually lighter than either cart bags or tour bags, stand bags are almost always carried over the shoulder or on your back. As a result, they are usually preferred by younger players who have a good level of fitness and are less at risk of injuries.

Cart bag

By design, cart bags are built to be attached to a trolley or strapped onto the back of an automatic golf buggy. They are usually heavier than stand bags, and feature more storage space that can be used for shoes, clothes, golf balls and more. Cart bags are therefore popular with older players or those who struggle to complete 18 holes while carrying their golf bag.

Tour bag

Top-of-the-line tour bags are the Rolls-Royces of the golf bag world. Usually used by low handicappers and almost every tour pro, tour bags are the heaviest of all, featuring space for at least 14 clubs as well as a whole host of other golfing accessories.

When should I buy a golf bag?

Put simply, you shouldn’t be going out on the course until you’ve invested in one of the best golf bags on the market. Carrying your clubs by hand is predictably impractical, and any course worth its salt will have a policy in place that states that players may not share bags, for fear of slowing down the pace of play.

If you already own a golf bag but it’s beginning to leak, develop holes or generally show signs of wear and tear, the time could also be right to look at buying a brand-new golf bag. The last thing you want to be worrying about when putting to win the game is your worn-out golf bag sitting beside the green.

How much should I be looking to spend?

Golf bags vary in price, starting as low as £50 for smaller basic models all the way up to £500 and beyond for the very best golf bags on the market.

For the average golfer, we’d recommend spending somewhere in the region of £200-£250. That way, you can pick up a solid mid-range golf bag with a wide feature set, without compromising on quality or durability.

READ NEXT: The best golf clubs for men, women and children

The best golf bags in 2021

1. TaylorMade FlexTech Crossover: The best stand bag that money can buy

Price: £189 | Buy now from American Golf



As feature-packed golf bags go, the TaylorMade FlexTech Crossover well and truly ticks all the boxes. Weighing in at just 2.7kg, and with a self-adjusting strap designed to maximise comfort, the FlexTech Crossover is a comfortable all-rounder to carry around 18 holes. As the name suggests, though, this model also includes a cart strap pass-through, making it ideal for switching between cart and carry.

With room for a full set of 14 clubs, the FlexTech crossover also features 10 storage pockets, including one designed specifically for your valuables and another to keep drinks cool, as well as a matching rain hood. TaylorMade is one of the most renowned brands in golf worldwide, so you can be assured of this particular bag’s build quality, but if you do find anything wrong with your new bag, you’ll be covered by American Golf’s 30-day returns policy.

Key specs – Weight: 2.7kg; Storage pockets: 10; Waterproof? Rain hood & valuables pocket; Colours: Black/blue

Buy now from American Golf

2. Inesis Ultralight: The best-value stand bag

Price: £60 | Buy now from Decathlon



French retailer Decathlon has made a name for itself as your one-stop shop for affordable sporting goods. Among them is the Inesis Ultralight golf bag, which can be yours for just £60.

Perfect for beginners, the Ultralight weighs in at just 1.5kg, around half the weight of most stand bags, and features four separate pockets with room for half a set of clubs – seven in total. It also has padded shoulder straps to ensure you’re comfortable during a long afternoon out on the course. The Ultralight has been subjected to Decathlon’s rigorous quality check tests but, if you’re still concerned about durability, bear in mind that this golf bag comes with a 10-year warranty as standard.

Key specs – Weight: 1.5kg; Storage pockets: Four; Waterproof? Yes, but no rain hood; Colours: Carbon grey, black, white/red, cyan/blue

Buy now from Decathlon

3. PowaKaddy Dri Tech: The best cart bag that money can buy

Price: £229 | Buy now from American Golf



This well-designed and aesthetically pleasing bag comes from Kent-based golf manufacturer PowaKaddy. The company specialises in producing electric golf trolleys, meaning it also knows a thing or two about the bags that are attached to them.

Perhaps the most exciting feature on the Dri Tech is PowaKaddy’s Key-Lock system. The patented mechanism is designed to stop lateral bag movement on your trolley or buggy, which, as most experienced golfers would know, can be endlessly infuriating. Aside from that, the Dri Tech features plenty of storage room, including two huge garment pockets, 100% waterproof protection and an accompanying rain hood. Weighing in at just 2.3kg, this is an excellent model for any golfer, not just older and less mobile players.

Key specs – Weight: 2.3kg; Storage pockets: Seven; Waterproof? Yes; Colours: Titanium

Buy now from American Golf

4. MacGregor MAC 14.0 Cart Bag: The best-value cart bag

Price: £90 | Buy now from American Golf



For under £100 you can pick up this fully functional yet lightweight 14-way cart bag with no less than seven forward-facing pockets, making it ideal for strapping onto the back of a golf cart. Available in three separate colour variations from American Golf, the MacGregor MAC 14.0 also looks amazing and each model even comes with a matching rain hood to protect your clubs from the elements. Should you fancy a walk around the course, a single shoulder strap is also included in the price.

Key specs – Weight: 3.1kg; Storage pockets: Nine Waterproof? Travel hood, rain hood; Colours: Navy/white/red, Silver/black/green, Silver/black/orange

Buy now from American Golf

5. Wilson Staff Pro: The best tour bag that money can buy

Price: £475 | Buy now from American Golf



The Wilson Staff Pro is packed full of features designed to suit the professional golfer. Coming in just under the £500 mark, it's also one of the more affordable tour bags on the market.

The Wilson Tour series bag features everything you’d expect from a top-of-the-range model. That includes eight huge storage pockets, space for a full set of 14 clubs, a foam-padded shoulder strap and two umbrella sleeves. Though the bright red colour scheme is towards the more outlandish end of the golf bag spectrum, we also think the Staff Pro looks absolutely gorgeous.

Key specs - Weight: 4.7kg; Storage pockets: Eight; Waterproof? Two umbrella sleeves & rain hood; Colours: Red

Buy now from American Golf

6. TaylorMade Tour Staff Bag: The best value tour bag

Price: £329 | Buy now from Amazon





TaylorMade's 2021 Tour Staff Bag really is the real deal, and at a current knockdown price of just £329 from Amazon it's comfortably one of the best value items on this list.

First of all, it looks amazing thanks to its micro perforated leather material which gives it a truly premium finish. Then you consider the feature set which includes but is not limited to: 12 pockets (two velour-lined), six dividers, rain hood, umbrella sleeve and three-point shoulder strap. At 5.1kg, it's one of the heavier golf bags you can buy, but it has a nice balanced feel and will suit fitter players just fine. This competitively priced tour bag really fits the bill for PGA Tour pros and amateur players alike.

Key specs - Weight: 5.1kg; Storage pockets: 12; Waterproof? Rain hood & umbrella sleeve; Colours: Red